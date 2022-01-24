GigNet Names New Chief Financial Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth and Expansion in Mexico

Zeljko Kecman brings 30 years of accounting, finance, and industry experience to rapidly growing digital infrastructure provider in Mexico

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CFONews–GigNet, Inc., a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today the appointment of Zeljko Kecman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Kecman has nearly 30 years of global industry experience across a variety of industries including telecommunications, financial services, and utilities.

In his role, Mr. Kecman will lead GigNet, Inc.’s finance function and will be responsible for accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax, information systems and financial reporting related to the Company’s overall corporate finance strategy and implementation. His role will include accounting and financial leadership for GigNet, Inc., the Company’s operations in Mexico, and the Company’s planned subsea cable between Florida and Cancun. Mr. Kecman has been serving GigNet as a consulting CFO since November 2021.

Mr. Kecman started his career in the audit division of Arthur Andersen LLP and moved to the newly created financial risk consulting practice where he worked extensively in Latin America serving clients in topics related to financial and treasury risk management, investment accounting, technical accounting implementation, regulatory compliance, and financial systems selection and implementation. Prior to his consulting CFO role with GigNet, Mr. Kecman was CFO of a large, single-Family Office based in Chicago. Prior to that he was Managing Director at Ernst & Young in its Financial Services Advisory practice. Previously he worked in industry for 10 years and held several roles of increasing accountability at Exelon Corporation, Zurich North America, and Allstate Investments.

Paul Moore, Chairman and CEO of GigNet, stated, “After an extensive search in the United States and Mexico, we selected Zeljko Kecman for this significant role based on his proven experience in the U.S. and Latin America, and his ability to immediately add value to our executive management team. We are growing rapidly, and every day brings new customers, business development initiatives, and expansion opportunities. Planning for and managing this growth from a financial perspective is critical, both day-to-day and over the next few years as we grow our digital infrastructure to new markets in the Yucatán Peninsula and beyond.”

In addition to his career accomplishments, Mr. Kecman holds a Master of Science in Financial Markets, Trading, and Regulation from Illinois Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting with a minor in Computer Information Systems from Purdue University. Mr. Kecman is a Certified Public Accountant in Illinois and is highly functional in Spanish and functional in Portuguese.

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

