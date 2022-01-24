Glean Named to Forbes AI 50 List of Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2022

Inclusion on the list marks the first entry for the work assistant that helps employees search across all their company’s apps to find exactly what they need

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glean, the work assistant with intuition, announces that the company has been named to the Forbes AI 50 awards list. The list recognizes standouts in privately-held North American companies making the most interesting and effective use of artificial intelligence technology. This accomplishment is the first inclusion for Glean, which came out of stealth just over half a year ago. The accolade is based on Glean’s ongoing innovative use of AI to help employees search for exactly what they need and discover the things they should know at work.

In today’s increasingly complex workplace—where distributed work is on the rise and the SaaS explosion has accelerated—employees are desperate for an easier way to access the information and people needed to do their work. A recent study revealed that employed Americans on average spend 25% of their work week looking for the documents, information, or people they need to do their jobs. This is so draining that 43% say they’d consider leaving their jobs if their employer didn’t provide them with an easy way to access the information and people they need to get their jobs done.

Glean brings all of a company’s knowledge together, so employees can search for exactly what they need and discover the things they should know. At its core, Glean delivers powerful unified search across all applications used at a company, using a deep understanding of who individuals are, what they’re working on, and who they’re working with, to instantly deliver highly personalized results. Since launching in September 2021, the company has seen incredible customer engagement.

“The growth of remote and hybrid work has given rise not only to productivity problems, but also employee experience problems. With company information scattered across potentially hundreds of applications, finding the right information has become a difficult and time-consuming process. And employees can feel left out of the loop when they can’t find what they need to get their jobs done,” said Arvind Jain, CEO and founder of Glean. “Glean combines an intuitive work assistant with powerful and flexible search that leverages AI and deep learning to scan across a company’s entire collection of workplace apps to quickly locate the desired information. The ability to instantly deliver the knowledge and information workers need is resulting in new levels of efficiency and employee delight. This benefits the workers and the organizations alike.”

Glean’s ongoing commitment to reducing time spent looking for information and duplicating work has seen tangible impact among their customers. Customers report that their employees on average save 2-3 hours per employee per week by using Glean. Earlier this year Glean also released new features including Go Links and Collections to help companies organize their knowledge.

Glean is the work assistant with intuition. It brings all your company’s knowledge together, so you can search for exactly what you need and discover the things you should know. Glean searches across all your company’s apps, understanding context, language, behavior, and relationships with others, to find personalized answers to your questions. It surfaces knowledge and makes connections with the people who can help—making it easier for you and your team to get big things done. Glean is led by Arvind Jain (Google, Co-Founder of Rubrik), T.R. Vishwanath (Microsoft, Facebook), Tony Gentilcore (Google), and Piyush Prahladka (Google, Uber), with funding from General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Kleiner Perkins, and The Slack Fund. Learn more at www.glean.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

