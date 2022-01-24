Global Data Risk Launches World’s First Fully Independent Firm Specializing in High Stakes Investigations and Expert Testimony, Financial Regulatory Consulting and Geo-Political Risk With Focus on the Core of the Modern Economy’s Life Blood: Data

Agile consultancy combines decades of commercial and litigation credentials with worldwide government experience including CIA and FBI, to provide deep and cutting-edge subject matter expertise, both technical and geopolitical, enabling C-suites to solve the hardest problems of the day.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#globaldatarisk—Global Data Risk LLC (GDR) today announced the launch of its multidisciplinary independent consulting practice offering bespoke investigative, litigation, testimonial, cyber, economic and financial strategic expertise services to corporations, law firms, financial institutions, agencies and governments around the world. Members of the GDR investigations team are among the leading practitioners in the fields of intellectual property, strategic intelligence, cyber risk, geopolitical risk analysis, insider threat and reputational risks. Executive management includes former senior leaders from several large firms and government agencies who have provided highly specialized consulting services to organizations, companies and agencies for the past 40 years.

“Demand for independent real-time, actionable business intelligence and litigation decision-making informed by data that impacts the global business ecosystem has never been higher,” said Erik Laykin, Global Data Risk, CEO and Managing Partner. “Our clients often require the investigative assistance of focused teams that combine well understood technology capabilities, regulatory and industry expertise and a real world understanding of the geo-political landscape which is embedded GDR’s DNA.”

GDR launches at a time when its global services and strategic partnership offerings are increasingly sought after to support the mission-critical systems of business and organizations, given that current political and macroeconomic events are presently the most powerful drivers of world markets. By example, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the largest, most dangerous military event in Europe since WWII has significantly increased the cyber threat to the West while the partial emergence of the global economy from the constraints of the coronavirus continues to generate challenges, offering fresh opportunities across financial, business, tech and science sectors. Simultaneously, domestic and cross-border strategic trade, overextended supply chains and new technology competition are driving trends and global fragmentation that demand a focus on boosting industry and institutional self-reliance, with an emphasis on the reduction of vulnerabilities and managing disruption.

“GDR disrupts the traditional consulting firm model by primarily relying on the experience and judgment of senior level professionals, as opposed to defaulting to the standard scheme of leveraging down to teams of analysts which often only serve to drive up project costs,” said John Bass, GDR president and former operational commander at the CIA. “Managing discreet high-stakes engagements across multiple continents is the norm for our teams which use agile methodologies and close, transparent collaboration. Our hallmark is independence and objectivity with an eye toward quick commercial resolution of the challenge or dispute.”

GDR is composed of professionals who deploy around the world on short notice and who maintain deep local connectivity in their respective markets and industry specializations. In the information age, nimbleness contrasts with traditional consulting firms and allows for a more rapid and cost-effective application of GDR’s expertise.

“Our seasoned experts understand that data which can include everything from email, databases, formulas, log files, texts, online content, source code or even satellite communications is the connective tissue of our globalized economy,” added Laykin, who is considered one of the world’s leading cyber investigators. “GDR marries this technical expertise with true business subject matter mastery to provide superior value to its clients. As the result of our sound and holistic guidance on disputes, litigation and other inquiries, we resolve our client’s challenges unencumbered by conflict or incentive.”

ABOUT GDR

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in the historic financial core of New York City, Global Data Risk LLC (GDR) is an independent investigative consulting firm focused on risk in the information age. GDR specializes in the evaluation, protection and management of risk-facing organizations that rely on data, the life blood of the modern economy. From mitigating the impact of financial sanctions to critical M&A due diligence assignments, from opining on the internal controls of a multinational to providing winning expert testimony on a trade secret dispute, GDR is unique in that it provides unencumbered objective analysis and actionable direction for senior management at the crossroads of data driven corporate challenges.

Contacts

CJ Martinez

[email protected]

+1 310 980 5431