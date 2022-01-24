GlobalBlock Files 2021 Audited Financial Statements

London, United Kingdom and Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 30, 2022) – GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSXV: BLOK) (OTC Pink: BLVDF) (FSE: BD4) (the “Company” or “GlobalBlock“) announces that the preparation and audit of its annual financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (collectively, the “Annual Filings“) are now complete, the Annual Filings have been filed and are now available for viewing on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR), link https://www.sedar.com/.

Further to the Company’s April 28, 2022 press release, Mr. Amaan Jalwa’s appointment as CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company is effective as of May 31, 2022.

Rufus Round, CEO of GlobalBlock, said:

“Aggregating and synthesizing disparate data sources from multiple trading counterparties, exchanges and custodial venues in this exciting new asset class is no mean feat and led to the delay in reporting our 2021 annal financials. The lessons learned will streamline our operations and reporting functions and crucially are instrumental in building a unique, scalable multi-layered service offering as a service driven digital asset broker.”

ABOUT THE COMPANY

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited is a publicly traded holding company (TSXV: BLOK) whose subsidiary, GlobalBlock Europe, UAB (https://www.globalblock.eu), is a European Union based digital asset broker that provides a personalised telephone brokerage service, trading platform and mobile app. Established by an experienced team of financial services professionals, GlobalBlock Europe, UAB acts as a trusted agent serving the digital asset needs of individuals, corporations, institutional financial firms and intermediaries, providing best execution trading and safe custody of digital assets. At this time, clients or customers based in Lithuania and the UK can be onboarded to its digital asset broker and trading services.

