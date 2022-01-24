GoodDollar Sets Out Ambitious New Roadmap

Tel Aviv, Israel–(Newsfile Corp. – May 1, 2022) – GoodDollar, an anti-poverty protocol and DAO that leverages decentralized finance (DeFi) to provide a crypto universal basic income (UBI) to nearly 350,000+ members across the globe, today launched an ambitious new push to broaden the reach of G$, strengthen the GoodDAO and forge new links within the DeFi ecosystem.

Since its 2020 debut, GoodDollar has made it possible for individuals in virtually every country in the world to claim, learn about and use cryptocurrency.

G$ has allowed UBI recipients to start businesses, acquire goods and services through digital marketplaces, launch crowdfunding campaigns, help students and donate to good causes ranging from local food banks to Ukraine. The changes that lie ahead are designed to help make G$ an ever more useful medium of exchange for those who need it most.

“GoodDollar has made major progress toward our goal of building a bridge to web3 for the world’s financially underserved,” said Anna Stone, Co-Founder of GoodDollar.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, GoodDollar will undertake a string of technological improvements and business measures that will take the world’s first decentralized impact economy to the next level.

“The changes we plan will ensure that more DeFi users can learn about and support our mission, more projects can build on us, and more UBI recipients can claim through us,” said GoodDollar Co-Founder and Technical Lead Hadar Rottenberg.

Product Lead Patricia Pedrosa said the different elements of the roadmap played critical roles in GoodDollar’s mission. “We are working to create a unified journey that will take GoodDollar users seamlessly from first crypto use through to financial self-determination,” she said.

These improvements fall under three broad headings:

The GoodDollar Economy: Measures designed to build out the GoodDollar impact economy and expand the utility of the G$ UBI token, which is engineered to strengthen the more it is used. The protocol will forge new connections within the DeFi ecosystem and work with the community to expand the number of places and ways G$ can be used. The GoodDollar Protocol: Improvements under this heading will ensure the protocol stays strong and healthy. Since the Company’s goal is to onboard the widest possible spectrum of users, GoodDollar will also look to deploy on Layer 2 and side chains to keep transaction costs in check. GoodDollar Governance: GoodDollar is a protocol run by the community for the good of the community. Efforts in this area will focus on ensuring all members of the GoodDAO – a collective committed to the fight for wealth equality – have the tools, knowledge and encouragement they need to actively contribute to the future of the GoodDollar impact economy.

GoodDollar is an anti-poverty blockchain protocol and DAO that draws upon the tools of decentralized finance to offer financially underserved people across the globe access to the digital economy. GoodDollar unites the interests of current crypto investors with the potential of future crypto users, through G$, an ERC-2o token that is distributed as universal basic income. All GoodDollar code is open-source and operates on the Ethereum mainnet and Fuse.io, an Ethereum side-chain.

