Groove Named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces List for Third Year in a Row

Sales productivity platform ranks among highest-scoring businesses on Inc. magazine’s 2022 Best Workplaces list

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IncBestWorkplaces–Groove, a leading sales productivity platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced that it was named to Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces list for the third consecutive year. This year’s Best Workplaces list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether teams are operating in person or remotely. Groove has also been nominated to the Inc. 5000 list for three years in a row.

“I’m really proud of the fact that as Groove has tripled in size over the past year, we’ve been able to maintain one of our biggest assets: our company culture,” said Chris Rothstein, CEO of Groove. “‘Stay Groovy as We Grow” is a top company objective, and this award helps validate all of the work that we’ve put into fostering a supportive and rewarding work environment.”

Groove joins 475 other honorees who were selected out of thousands of submissions based on the quality of employee responses to an independent survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. Submissions were evaluated across a wide variety of topics, including company culture, management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. Each organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. Groove scored 12% higher than similar-sized finalists for its employee benefits and 98.6% employees reported being engaged.

The following are some of the anonymous reviews collected by the Inc. Best Workplaces administered employee survey:

“Groove is a great place to work – possibly the BEST place I have EVER worked. Groove has given me the supplies and knowledge to be able to perform my job well and the flexibility to make working enjoyable.”

“Groove cares deeply about the work environment and culture that it creates. I find that senior leadership takes the time out of their day to listen to employee feedback in order to create a healthy work culture.”

“Groove is an incredibly caring company. They provide the resources to set me up for success and they take the time to educate me on the position I am here to do if I ever need help.”

Groove’s recognition as one of the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 national list of Best Workplaces is the latest in a series of awards that Groove has won for its workplace and culture.

Last week, Groove ranked #3 in the San Francisco Business Times Best Places to Work in the Bay Area list. Over the past year, Groove has also received the following workplace awards and accolades:

About Groove

Groove is a sales productivity platform that enables revenue leaders to boost revenue-per-rep across every division of the enterprise. Groove automates administrative tasks and makes Salesforce easy to access and update from everywhere a seller works – in the office, at home, or on the road. Whether it’s creating repeatable playbooks or using AI to synthesize complex data into actionable insights, Groove empowers sellers to operate at peak performance.

More than 70,000 users at customers including Google, Atlassian, Uber, and Capital One leverage Groove to be more efficient and effective. Groove has ranked #1 in enterprise customer satisfaction on G2 for over three consecutive years and has been named one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. since 2020. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

