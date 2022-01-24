GT Biopharma to Participate at H.C. Wainwright Hybrid Global Investment Conference

BRISBANE, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP), an immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company’s proprietary tri-specific natural killer (NK) cell engager, TriKE® protein biologic technology platform, announced that management will present at H.C. Wainwright’s Hybrid Global Investment Conference. The conference will take place May 23-26, 2022 at the Fontainebleau, Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference – May 23-26, 2022 Title: GT Biopharma (GTBP) Company Presentation Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Time: 2:00 – 2:30 PM EDT Webcast Link: Register here

*a replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days

If you are interested in arranging a 1×1 meeting request with management, please contact your bank conference representative. To access the archived recording for replay, please see the Presentations section of GT Biopharma’s corporate website.

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE® platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system’s natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE® technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects”, “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “endeavors,” “strives,” “may,” or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TriKE® is a registered trademark owned by GT Biopharma, Inc.

