H.I.G. Capital Expands European Middle Market LBO Team with the Addition of Stephan Madsen

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BusinessServices–H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative asset investment firm with over $49 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that Stephan Madsen has joined the firm’s European Middle Market LBO team in London as a Managing Director focused on the Nordic region.

Stephan has over 12 years of private equity experience across sectors and regions, with particular focus on the Nordics. Before joining H.I.G., Stephan was a Managing Director at BC Partners in London. Prior to that, he worked at IK Partners.

Markus Noe-Nordberg, who leads H.I.G.’s Middle Market fund in Europe, commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Stephan Madsen to H.I.G. He has a wealth of experience and will complement our team with a primary focus on the Nordic region.”

Stephan added, “I am very excited to join H.I.G.’s private equity team and look forward to continuing to extend the firm’s reach in Europe.”

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $49 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bogotá, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

