H.I.G. Capital Expands Its Capital Formation Middle East Team with the Addition of Oliver Slade

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlternativeAssets–H.I.G. Capital, LLC (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $49 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that Oliver Slade has joined the firm’s Capital Formation Group, as a Managing Director, based in Dubai.

Oliver will be responsible for capital raising and investor relations activities in the Middle East. He has been based in the region since 2008 and has over 17 years of experience in alternative assets. Oliver joins H.I.G. from Partners Group, where he was the Head of Middle East and Africa, responsible for the development and capital raising activities across private markets funds and solutions in the region. Prior to Partners Group, Oliver held a similar role at GAM investments.

Jordan Peer Griffin, Executive Managing Director and Global Head of Capital Formation, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Oliver to H.I.G. Given his experiences in the region, Oliver is a key addition to establish a local presence in the Middle East, where H.I.G. has a deep and long-tenured group of investors. Oliver will be integral to further expanding our investor base at a time when the firm’s investment activities are at an all-time high across our global platform in private equity, credit, and real assets strategies.”

