Halo Elevate Wins Packaging Award at the 2022 Graphic Design USA Packaging Design Awards

NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Better Choice Company, (NYSE American: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or “the Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announces their new Halo Elevate brand has won a Graphic Design USA packaging award. The annual package design competition celebrates beauty, style, and designs that forges an emotional link with the buyer.

“We created Halo Elevate to boldly deliver best-in-class nutrition to pet parents. When you walk into your local Petco or Pet Supplies Plus store, Halo Elevate’s recognizable purple packaging stands out on shelf and is designed to elicit the same emotional response from pet parents as a top-quality, premium human food or beverage brand,” said Scott Lerner, CEO of Better Choice Company. “Halo Elevate’s simple and transparent messaging speaks directly to the top five concerns that pet parents have for their pet, and the recognition by GDUSA is just one example of the positive momentum we have as the 2022 launch of Halo Elevate kicks into high gear,” continued Mr. Lerner.

GDUSA’s annual design competition is a celebration of the power of effective packaging design and related disciplines. Each award demonstrates the winner’s ability to tell a unique brand story and connect with consumers in compelling way that often translates to sales growth.

The new packaging was designed by Little Big Brands, one of the most well-respected, award-winning packaging design and branding agencies.

ABOUT HALO ELEVATE

Halo Elevate is a new pet food formulated to provide leading nutrition that addresses the top five pet parent health concerns: digestive health, heart and immunity support, skin and coat health, hip and joint support, and strength and energy. Elevate delivers full recipe and ingredient transparency, detailing where every ingredient is sourced from. Formulated by prominent veterinary and nutrition experts, a variety of recipes are available, including grain-free and healthy grain choices as well as chicken, red meat, salmon, and lamb options. The lineup includes 39 SKUs of dry and wet food for dogs of all ages and breeds and is available at Petco, Pet Supplies Plus, and select neighborhood pet stores.

ABOUT HALO PETS

For over 30 years, Halo Pets has been committed to delivering innovative pet foods for optimal health and happiness. Crafted with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients and formulated by leading veterinary and nutrition experts, Halo Pets provides pet parents with natural, science-based nutrition they can trust. For more information, please visit halopets.com/pages/halo-elevate.

ABOUT BETTER CHOICE COMPANY INC.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take a nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.