Harris Williams Advises BELLAMI Hair on its Sale to Beauty Industry Group

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised BELLAMI Hair (BELLAMI), a premium brand driving innovation in the hair extensions and hair care categories, on its sale to Beauty Industry Group (BIG), a portfolio company of L Catterton. The transaction was led by Kelly McPhilliamy, William McBride and Marlee Crossen of the Harris Williams Consumer Group.

“Since its founding, BELLAMI has emerged as one of the most recognized and innovative brands in the hair extensions market and is known for exceptional quality, education, and service, delighting consumers and stylists globally. We are thrilled to have helped BELLAMI’s founders, Nikki Eslami and Julius Salerno, and the entire BELLAMI team, establish a partnership with BIG and L Catterton to continue to expand the business and build on its current momentum,” said Kelly McPhilliamy, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“The health and beauty sector, and hair care category specifically, continues to attract strong strategic and private equity interest. BELLAMI’s premium brand, differentiated go-to-market strategy, and strong consumer and stylist following made it a great fit with BIG. This is an exciting new chapter for BELLAMI, and we look forward to seeing both companies prosper in this partnership by delivering a full range of hair solutions for consumers around the world,” added William McBride, a director at Harris Williams.

Founded in 2012 by Nikki Eslami and Julius Salerno, BELLAMI provides premium hair enhancement solution products to consumers and salon professionals worldwide through its e-commerce platform and its company-owned stores, the BELLAMI Beauty Bars. BELLAMI is committed to sourcing the highest-quality, ethically sourced hair. Through its professional channel, the company empowers hair stylists and salons with its industry-leading, comprehensive hair extensions and business training courses. BELLAMI is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

BIG, established in 2004, is an industry leader for professionally installed hair extensions and related beauty products. BIG’s professional products are sold in more than 1,200 stores throughout North America and its collective brands service more than 30,000 salons across over 165 countries. BIG has offices in six countries and is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

With more than $30 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad strategic network of relationships, L Catterton’s team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals support management teams around the world in building strong, category-leading brands. Since 1989, the firm has made approximately 250 investments in consumer businesses.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Consumer Group has completed transactions across a variety of verticals, including food, beverage and agribusiness; branded consumer products; consumer services; and restaurant and retail. For more information on the Harris Williams Consumer Group and recent transactions, visit the Consumer Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

