Harris Williams Advises Terra Millennium Corporation on its Pending Sale to H.I.G. Capital

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Terra Millennium Corporation (Terra Millennium), a portfolio company of Court Square Capital Partners (Court Square), on its pending sale to H.I.G. Capital (H.I.G.). Terra Millennium is a leading national provider of outsourced industrial maintenance services, including refractory maintenance and other specialized services. Terra Millennium’s executive team, led by CEO Bryan Young, will continue to lead the company and remain as significant shareholders. The transaction is being led by Drew Spitzer, Matt White, Neha Shah, Sean Bielawski and Ken Black of the Harris Williams Energy, Power & Infrastructure (EPI) Group.

“Terra Millennium, driven by its best-in-class management team, deep industry relationships, and operational excellence, has established itself as a truly differentiated platform that continues to outperform its peers in the specialized industrial services space,” said Drew Spitzer, a managing director at Harris Williams. “This transaction adds to our successful track record of advising premier infrastructure services companies.”

“We are seeing strong demand for top-quality infrastructure services providers like Terra Millennium as investors seek resilient businesses providing non-discretionary services,” added Matt White, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It is a pleasure working with the Terra Millennium team, and we look forward to following the company’s continued evolution with its new partner.”

Terra Millennium is a leading provider of outsourced industrial maintenance services, including refractory design and maintenance, fireproofing, insulation, coatings, scaffolding, and mechanical services. Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Terra Millennium is the parent company to seven entities (i) JTTHORPE, (ii) JTTHORPE International, (iii) K&G Industrial, (iv) Southern Refractories, Inc., (v) Brahma Group, (vi) Liberty Industrial Group, and (vii) Rocky Mountain Industrial Construction Services. Terra Millennium operates from a network of 33 offices across the country.

Court Square is a middle market private equity firm with one of the most experienced investment teams in the industry. Since 1979, Court Square has completed over 245 platform investments, helping managers, families, and founder-owners to develop their companies into leaders in their respective markets. Court Square invests in companies that have compelling growth potential in the business services, industrial, healthcare, and tech and telecom sectors. Court Square has $7.6 billion of assets under management and is based in New York.

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $49 billion of equity capital under management. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams EPI Group has significant experience advising market leading providers of technology, services and products across a broad range of sectors. These sectors include energy management; infrastructure services; utility services; testing, inspection, and certification services; environmental services; engineering and construction; power products and technology; and energy technology. For more information on the Group’s experience, please visit the EPI Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: [email protected]). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].