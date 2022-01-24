Harvard Bioscience Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  Revenue up 7% year-over-year despite volatility in China related to COVID-19 and global supply chain headwinds

HOLLISTON, Mass., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Jim Green, Chairman and CEO, said, “Our revenue was up 7% on strength from North American sales despite the impact of lockdowns in China. Demand for our pre-clinical and cellular/molecular (CMT) products continued to be strong, up 7% and 10%, respectively. Adjusted operating income for Q1 was lower than prior year due primarily to higher material, freight and labor costs associated with ongoing global supply disruptions. We also funded growth investments in R&D and marketing. On a GAAP basis, we recorded an operating loss that included an accrual of $5 million of legal fees and other costs to resolve litigation connected to activities of a former subsidiary. Gross margin was stable at 57% as improved pricing and product mix was offset by higher COGS.”

Mr. Green concluded, “Sales momentum in North America and improving sales in Europe, combined with a strong backlog underpins our growth outlook. We expect a strong second half recovery in China, though volatility from short term order delays that started in Q1 could take longer to recover. Given the volatility in China, we are adjusting our annual revenue growth guidance to 8% to 13% compared to 2021. This growth remains net of trimming lower value-add products. With sales efforts focused on higher value products and channels, new products launched in 2021 and improvements in internal operations, we expect to improve gross margin by over a percentage point and to deliver adjusted operating margins in the range of 14% to 16%. These anticipated profit improvements include planned expense reductions in the year. However, we will continue incremental investments in R&D to sustain double-digit growth over the long run.” 

                 
Quarterly Financial Results Summary   Q1’22   Q1’21    
                 
Revenues   $ 28.8   million   $ 27.0   million    
                 
Operating Loss (GAAP)   $ (6.7 ) million   $ (0.2 ) million    
Adjusted Operating Income   $ 2.4   million   $ 3.2   million    
Operating Margin (GAAP)     (23.3 ) %     (0.9 ) %    
Adjusted Operating Margin     8.2   %     12.0   %    
                 
Diluted Loss Per Share (GAAP)   $ (0.17 )     $ (0.02 )      
Diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share   $ 0.04       $ 0.05        
                 
Net Debt*   $ 44.6   million   $ 39.1   million    
                 
* Debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents            
                 

For more details on Q1 2022 performance, a slide presentation that will be referenced during the webcast referenced below will be posted to our Investor Relations website shortly before the webcast begins.

Please refer to the exhibits below for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures, including operating income, net income and loss, diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information regarding our use of such adjusted financial information.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Harvard Bioscience will be hosting a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. You can access the live conference call by dialing the following phone numbers: toll-free 1 (877) 303-7611 or international 1 (970) 315-0445 and referencing the conference ID# 6757353.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed through the Harvard Bioscience website. To listen to the webcast, log on: http://investor.harvardbioscience.com/ and click on the Earnings Call icon.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this press release, we have included non-GAAP financial information including adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the underlying operations of the business. For the periods presented, these non-GAAP financial measures have excluded certain expenses and income primarily resulting from purchase accounting or events that we do not believe are related to the underlying operations of the business such as amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions, costs related to acquisition, disposition and integration initiatives, impairment charges, severance, restructuring and other business transformation expenses, and stock-based compensation expense. They also exclude the tax impact of the reconciling items. This non-GAAP financial information approximates information used by our management to internally evaluate the operating results of the Company. Any non-GAAP financial statement information included herein are accompanied by a reconciliation to the nearest corresponding GAAP measure which are included as exhibits below in this press release.

The non-GAAP financial information provided in this press release should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, the financial information provided and presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different than other companies’ non-GAAP financial information.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories, to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by our use of such words as “will,” “guidance,” “objectives,” “optimistic,” “potential,” “future,” “expects,” “plans,” “estimates,” “continue,” “drive,” “strategy,” “potential,” “potentially,” “growth,” “long-term,” “projects,” “projected,” “intends,” “believes,” “goals,” “sees,” “seek,” “develop” “possible” “new,” “emerging,” “opportunity,” “pursue” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this press release or that may be made during our conference call may include, but are not limited to, statements or inferences about the Company’s or management’s beliefs or expectations, the Company’s anticipated future revenues and earnings, the strength of the Company’s market position and business model, industry outlook, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related supply chain disruptions on the Company’s business, the Company’s business strategy, the positioning of the Company for growth, the market demand and opportunity for the Company’s current products, or products it is developing or intends to develop, and the Company’s plans, objectives and intentions that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein or therein may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. The Company’s results may also be affected by factors of which the Company is not currently aware. The Company may not update these forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change in the future, unless it has obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

For investor inquiries, please contact Michael A. Rossi, Chief Financial Officer at (508) 893-8999

                               
                               
                          Exhibit 1    
  HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.  
  Consolidated Statements of Operations  
  (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)  
                               
                  Three Months Ended    
                    March 31, 2022     March 31, 2021    
                               
    Revenues $ 28,778     $ 26,989      
    Cost of revenues   12,601       11,558      
      Gross profit   16,177       15,431      
                               
    Operating expenses:              
      Sales and marketing expenses   6,687       5,386      
      General and administrative expenses   6,325       6,333      
      Research and development expenses   3,220       2,487      
      Amortization of intangible assets   1,466       1,464      
      Settlement of litigation   5,191            
    Total operating expenses   22,889       15,670      
                               
    Operating loss   (6,712 )     (239 )    
                               
    Other (expense) income:              
      Interest expense   (384 )     (411 )    
      Other income (expense), net   78       (34 )    
    Total other expense   (306 )     (445 )    
                               
    Loss before income taxes   (7,018 )     (684 )    
    Income tax benefit   (138 )     (15 )    
    Net loss $ (6,880 )   $ (669 )    
                               
    Loss per common share:              
      Basic and diluted $ (0.17 )   $ (0.02 )    
                               
    Weighted-average common shares:              
      Basic and diluted   41,219       39,787      
                               

                   
              Exhibit 2    
  HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.  
  Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
  (unaudited, in thousands)  
                   
        March 31, 2022     December 31, 2021    
    Assets              
      Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,433   $ 7,821    
      Accounts receivables   20,274     21,834    
      Inventories   28,711     27,587    
      Other current assets   5,030     4,341    
              Total current assets   59,448     61,583    
      Property, plant and equipment   3,499     3,415    
      Goodwill and other intangibles   83,234     85,074    
      Other long-term assets   11,863     12,272    
         Total assets $ 158,044   $ 162,344    
                   
    Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity              
      Current portion, long-term debt $ 2,720   $ 3,235    
      Other current liabilities   24,506     22,081    
              Total current liabilities   27,226     25,316    
      Long-term debt, net   46,244     45,095    
      Other long-term liabilities   8,199     8,532    
      Stockholders’ equity   76,375     83,401    
         Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 158,044   $ 162,344    
                   
                   

                   
                   
              Exhibit 3    
  HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.  
  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
  (unaudited, in thousands)  
                   
      Year Ended    
        March 31, 2022     March 31, 2021    
    Cash flows from operating activities:              
    Net loss $ (6,880 )   $ (669 )    
    Adjustments to operating cash flows   2,818       2,894      
    Changes in operating assets and liabilities   2,076       (1,188 )    
    Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (1,986 )     1,037      
                   
    Cash flows from investing activities:              
    Additions to property, plant and equipment   (471 )     (151 )    
    Additions to intangible assets         (150 )    
    Net cash used in investing activities   (471 )     (301 )    
                   
    Cash flows from financing activities:              
    Borrowing from revolving line of credit   1,500            
    Repayment of revolving line of credit         (4,000 )    
    Repayment of term debt   (936 )     (500 )    
    Payments of debt issuance costs         (101 )    
    Proceeds from exercise of stock options   31       1,924      
    Taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards   (501 )     (464 )    
    Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   94       (3,141 )    
                   
    Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   (25 )     (97 )    
    Decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (2,388 )     (2,502 )    
    Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period   7,821       8,317      
    Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 5,433     $ 5,815      
                   
                   

                                       
                                       
                                  Exhibit 4  
  HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.  
  Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2022  
  (in thousands, except per share data)  
                            Settlement,          
                    Stock-Based   Acquired Assets   Restructuring, Income      
  Statement of Operations GAAP   Compensation Amortization   Transformation   Taxes   ADJUSTED  
                                       
  Revenues $ 28,778                             $ 28,778    
  Cost of revenues   12,601       (36 )     (11 )     (75 )           12,479    
    Gross profit   16,177       36       11       75             16,299    
                                       
  Gross Margin       56.2 %                     56.6 %  
                                       
  Operating expenses:                        
    Sales and marketing expenses   6,687       (154 )     (2 )     (115 )           6,416    
    General and administrative expenses   6,325       (791 )     (16 )     (1,092 )           4,426    
    Research and development expenses   3,220       (42 )     (10 )     (77 )           3,091    
    Amortization of intangible assets   1,466             (1,466 )                    
    Settlement of litigation   5,191                   (5,191 )              
  Total operating expenses   22,889       (987 )     (1,494 )     (6,475 )           13,933    
                                       
  Operating Expenses – % of Revenues   79.5 %                     48.4 %  
                                       
  Operating (loss) income   (6,712 )     1,023       1,505       6,550             2,366    
                                       
  Operating Margin   -23.3 %                     8.2 %  
                                       
  Other (expense) income:                        
    Interest expense   (384 )                             (384 )  
    Other income, net   78                               78    
  Total other expense   (306 )                             (306 )  
                                       
  (Loss) income before income taxes   (7,018 )     1,023       1,505       6,550             2,060    
  Income tax (benefit) expense   (138 )                       682       544    
  Net (loss) income $ (6,880 )   $ 1,023     $ 1,505     $ 6,550     $ (682 )   $ 1,516    
                                       
    (Loss) income per share $ (0.17 )                   $ 0.04    
                                       
    Diluted weighted average common shares             41,219                       42,977    
                                       
                                       

                                       
                                       
                                  Exhibit 4.1  
  HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.  
  Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2021  
  (in thousands, except per share data)  
                                       
                    Stock-Based   Acquired Assets   Restructuring, Income      
  Statement of Operations GAAP   Compensation Amortization   Transformation   Taxes   ADJUSTED  
                                       
  Revenues $ 26,989                             $ 26,989    
  Cost of revenues   11,558       (20 )     (19 )     (53 )           11,466    
    Gross profit   15,431       20       19       53             15,523    
                                       
  Gross Margin       57.2 %                     57.5 %  
                                       
  Operating expenses:                        
    Sales and marketing expenses   5,386       (92 )     (2 )     (41 )           5,251    
    General and administrative expenses   6,333       (834 )     (17 )     (846 )           4,636    
    Research and development expenses   2,487       (22 )     (11 )     (45 )           2,409    
    Amortization of intangible assets   1,464             (1,464 )                    
  Total operating expenses   15,670       (948 )     (1,494 )     (932 )           12,296    
                                       
  Operating Expenses – % of Revenues   58.1 %                     45.6 %  
                                       
  Operating (loss) income   (239 )     968       1,513       985             3,227    
                                       
  Operating Margin   -0.9 %                     12.0 %  
                                       
  Other expense:                        
    Interest expense   (411 )                             (411 )  
    Other expense, net   (34 )                             (34 )  
  Total other expense   (445 )                             (445 )  
                                       
  (Loss) income before income taxes   (684 )     968       1,513       985             2,782    
  Income tax (benefit) expense   (15 )                       744       729    
  Net (loss) income $ (669 )   $ 968     $ 1,513     $ 985     $ (744 )   $ 2,053    
                                       
                                       
    (Loss) income per share $ (0.02 )                   $ 0.05    
                                       
    Diluted weighted average common shares             39,787                       42,109    
                                       
                                       
                 
                 
              Exhibit 5  
  HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.
  Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
  (in thousands)
      Three Months Ended  
        March 31, 2022     March 31, 2021  
    Operating income $ (6,712 )   $ (239 )  
    Stock-based compensation expense   1,023       968    
    Acquired asset amortization   1,505       1,513    
    Settlements, restructuring and transformation costs   6,550       985    
    Adjusted operating income   2,366       3,227    
    Depreciation expense   382       445    
    Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,748     $ 3,672    
                 
                 

 

 

 

