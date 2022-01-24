Hasbro Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global play and entertainment company, has been named to 3BL Media’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2022 ranking, marking the company’s 11th straight year on the list. 100 Best Corporate Citizens recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and transparency among the 1,000 largest, publicly-traded U.S. companies.

The ranking is based on 155 ESG factors across eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.

“At Hasbro, purpose and ESG are core to our business strategy, and we are proud of the significant progress we’re making on our goals this year, including joining the Science Based Targets initiative and championing and empowering female workers in our supply chain,” said Kathrin Belliveau, Chief Purpose Officer, Hasbro. “We’re honored to be recognized as one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens for the positive impact we are having on people and the planet.”

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is determined using a methodology developed by 3BL Media. All Russell 1000 Index companies are researched by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. There is no fee for companies to be included in 100 Best Corporate Citizens.

To compile the ranking, corporate data and information is obtained from publicly available sources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions. Companies have the option to verify data collected for the ranking at no cost. Data and information used in the 2022 edition of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is from March 19, 2021 to March 18, 2022.

“Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decisive decade requires all companies to truly embed ESG issues into the core of their business,” said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media. “The 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions.”

For access to the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022 ranking and methodology visit: https://100best.3blmedia.com/.

