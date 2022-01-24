Health and Social Care Northern Ireland Secures Specialist Support for Largest Ever Digital Transformation Programme

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EHR—Health and Social Care Northern Ireland (HSCNI) has enlisted the support of global healthcare technology specialist, Tegria, and digital health consultancy, Cloud21, in a deal to support its national digital transformation programme.

The organisations will help to deliver Northern Ireland’s Encompass programme – a decade long initiative that aims to deliver improvements to outcomes for patients by making it easier for health and care professionals to deliver high-quality and safe care, improved efficiencies and greater collaboration across all care settings.

Under the agreement, Tegria’s US-based experts working alongside Cloud21 in the UK, will use their combined experience and depth of knowledge as a transformation and enablement partner to hundreds of organisations across the world.

By providing strategic guidance, programme readiness and EPR implementation expertise they will support Northern Ireland in becoming the first UK country and second in Western Europe to implement a fully integrated electronic health and care record across acute physical services, mental health, community care and social services. It will replace a patchwork of legacy systems and paper-based processes with a complete picture of a patient’s health and social care.

Chief Digital Information Officer (CDIO) for Health and Social Care Northern Ireland, Dan West, said: “Tegria and Cloud21 stood out because of their strong understanding of the challenges that we face with such a large-scale and radical digital transformation initiative.

“They quickly provided us with strategic leadership at a challenging time in the programme, while health and care systems across the world were dealing with the impact of the COVID pandemic. They brought people who understand large scale implementation and clinical transformation programmes to help us build a more sustainable and resilient service through digital.”

West added: “Together, Tegria and Cloud21 have proven experience of working with our EPR supplier, which has been extremely valuable to bring into the mix. We’ve seen a well co-ordinated and high-quality response, and without them, we wouldn’t have been able to move the programme to where it is today.”

Tegria’s extensive healthcare experience comes from delivering transformation at scale for more than 500 organisations across the USA and Canada. The organisation is founded by Providence, a leading not-for-profit integrated care organisation and one of the largest integrated care systems in the US – delivering care across more than 52 hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Cloud21 is a digital transformation partner for health and care organisations and ensures digital transformation programmes are successfully delivered. Its founders began their careers in the NHS in clinical, IT and programme roles, recognising the huge benefits technology could deliver they set out to support organisations to realise the total benefits of digital.

Justin Jozwik, Managing Director – International, Tegria added: “Our experience in the US with the operational and cultural challenges of large-scale digital transformation across health and care systems nationally, combined with Cloud21’s hands-on experience in the UK, means together we are well-placed to support HSCNI’s Encompass programme and provide high quality strategic guidance, as well as the practical expertise that Tegria and Cloud21 are well-known for. We are thrilled to have made our investment in Cloud21 and are now realizing the full potential of what we can do together to help advance health systems in the United Kingdom.”

Dr Tony Corkett, CEO, Cloud21 said: “The HSCNI is leading the way in advocating that every technology programme needs equal funding and support for people, processes and change management to be successful, and a national transformation programme of this scale is no exception. We look forward to working collaboratively with Tegria, to drive the Encompass agenda forward in delivering truly sustainable and transformative care.”

About Tegria

Tegria provides consulting and technology services to help organizations of all sizes humanise each healthcare experience. Founded by Providence, with teams throughout the United States and internationally, Tegria is comprised of more than 3,500 colleagues who help their customers integrate technology, transform operations, accelerate revenue and optimise care.

www.tegria.com

About Cloud21

Combining our experience across health and social care we started Cloud21 to ensure that every digital transformation programme is successful in enabling health and care professionals to deliver the best possible care to their patients.

We have developed our extensive portfolio of services and solutions in response to the needs of our clients across the NHS, health and social care, local government, and education sectors. It is based on a combination of professional and managed services, consulting, software and complex technological solutions.

Cloud21 received a major investment from global health technology consultancy, Tegria, in 2022, to support health and social care organisations meet their local and national digital transformation ambitions.

https://www.cloud21.net/

