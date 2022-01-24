Healthcare Technology Veteran Greg Nagy Joins MDisrupt as Chief Operating Officer

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MDisrupt, a digital health intelligence company, announced today that Greg Nagy has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer. In this newly created role, Nagy will lead the product and engineering teams as well as oversee the launch and expansion of MDisrupt’s platform to enable digital health innovators to access health experts and rapidly generate the real-world performance data needed to successfully commercialize and scale their products.

Mr. Nagy is a veteran global commercial executive in the life sciences and medical technology industries. He previously served as Chief Marketing Officer at Drawbridge Health and Vice President of Global Marketing at Topcon Eyecare. He has also held leadership positions at biotechnology and medical device companies including Solta Medical, Amgen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Aurora Biosciences.

“Greg will play a critical role at MDisrupt as we continue to scale our business and help innovative digital health companies bring impactful, evidence-based solutions to market quickly and efficiently,” said Ruby Gadelrab, CEO and founder of MDisrupt. “Hiring a full-time chief operating officer is essential as we become a product-led and technology focused company. Greg has continuously proven he can drive operational excellence and efficiency when building and scaling healthcare startups. He has a keen instinct for understanding healthcare market needs and operationalizing them into scalable products. We are thrilled to welcome Greg to the executive leadership team and excited to harness his passion for technological breakthroughs.”

Mr. Nagy brings more than 20 years of experience in life sciences, spanning biopharma to health technology. During this expansive career, Greg has held leadership and growth positions in engineering and operations management and later took on product and commercialization, translating product strategy into commercial potential. With this breadth of experience and depth of expertise, he is well positioned to translate MDisrupt’s aggressive vision into a thriving, scalable business. He has successfully launched 10+ products and brands in his career, and acquired considerable global experience in both developed and emerging markets. Mr. Nagy has served as MDisrupt’s Acting Chief Commercial Officer since January of 2021. He received his MBA from Pepperdine University and his BS in Bioengineering from UC San Diego.

“I’m thrilled to accept this position at a time of great momentum for MDisrupt, as our digital health enablement platform is launching,” said Nagy. “By re-thinking how real-world performance data is gathered and used, MDisrupt is changing the digital health space, and transforming how the industry develops and measures standards for digital health products. I’m eager to continue building out our digital health intelligence platform to drive growth at scale for MDisrupt and our partners.”

About MDisrupt

MDisrupt is a digital health intelligence company with a mission to organize the world’s digital health products by performance through clinically crowdsourced data generation so that patients and providers can make data-driven decisions about their healthcare. The company has helped more than 55 digital health companies build and scale digital health products. MDisrupt is diverse by design – in its capitalization table, advisory board, and leadership team. To learn more, visit MDisrupt.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Jessica Stebing



T +1 260 336 6202



[email protected]