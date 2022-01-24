Healthee Named ‘World Changing Idea’ by Fast Company

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Healthee, an AI-powered platform that makes healthcare easy to navigate, today was honored as one of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas. The company was recognized as an honoree in the workplace category for its powerful impact in transforming employee health, helping employees maximize their health insurance, and saving overworked HR teams nearly 10 hours a week.

“Fast Company’s recognition of Healthee as a World Changing Idea perfectly reflects our mission to change the world of health insurance and health benefits,” said Guy Benjamin, co-founder and co-CEO of Healthee. “In its current state, healthcare is not designed for humans. Healthcare, specifically health and wellness benefits, are not designed with humans in mind. There is no transparency around what’s covered, which health plan to choose, and how much treatment will cost. Healthee changes that.”

Healthee puts people back into the center of healthcare. With Healthee, understanding what’s covered; finding covered, in-network care; and saving money on treatment is as easy as ordering an Uber or using Amazon. Zoe, Healthee’s AI, Zoe, can read and understand any health insurance plan, and explain it in a way a 5-year-old can understand. She can integrate with health and wellness benefits employers provide, and seamlessly provide cost-saving information about local providers, so employees never receive a surprise medical bill or call their health insurance company again.

Medical debt is the #1 reason people file for bankruptcy in the US. And with more people seeking care than ever before, cost transparency is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. “In a world where ordering a ride or food delivery is simple and seamless, healthcare should be, too,” said Guy Benjamin.

In 2021, the company raised $23M in seed investment, led by Group 11. The company is using the funds to build and scale its fast-growing team with seasoned backgrounds in the healthcare and insurance industries, including medical and insurance experts.

“Guy, Ben and the founding team at Healthee have an exceptional understanding of what is needed to solve one of the most common problems in U.S. healthcare,” said Group 11 Founding Partner Dovi Frances.

“With Healthee, employees will no longer need to spend hours on the phone with insurance reps. HR managers will spend less time resolving employee benefits issues and deciding which healthcare plan to offer employees each year. CFOs will ultimately better manage their immense employee healthcare costs. We are thrilled to support Healthee’s vision and join them on this journey to radically change how employees access and understand healthcare benefits.”

About Healthee

Healthee is an AI platform that helps employees discover what’s covered, how to save money on care, and how to book an appointment—all within 27 seconds. It’s a win-win for HR Pros, reducing workload and costs, and making employees healthier, happier, and more loyal. Learn more at healthee.co.

