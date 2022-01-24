Healthy Extracts’ Whitney Johns Line of Natural Health and Fitness Formulations Now Available on Amazon.com

Whitney Johns Hormone Support Whitney Johns Hormone Balance for Women, Promotes Harmony to Improve Mood Swings and Energy Levels, Support for Heart and Cholesterol Health

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, announced that its Whitney Johns branded line of natural health and fitness products are now available on Amazon.com.

WHITNEY JOHNS™ BRAIN ACTIVATE™, ACTIVE™, and WOMEN’S HORMONE SUPPORT™ are based on Healthy Extracts’ proven all-natural Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ formulations.

Extensive published clinical research supports these products’ many brain and physical health performance benefits. They are all organic, vegan-friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, and made in a certified U.S. facility.

“As the nation’s largest online marketplace, we see Amazon.com driving strong sales growth, elevating consumer awareness and creating positive reviews of this new Whitney Johns line as it has with our other products,” stated Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts. “Amazon.com is a key part of our multi-channel approach that has been showing great results, particularly with our ‘subscribe and save’ options.”

Amazon.com complements Whitney’s direct-to-consumer sales channel at whitneyjohns.com, where visitors can learn about how these three products can be part of a complete personalized program for nutrition and fitness.

Whitney is an accomplished entrepreneur, fitness athlete, model, popular personal trainer, and nutrition advocate who has attracted more than a million followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. Her personalized diet and fitness program, Find Your Fit with Whit, helps individuals achieve their fitness and nutritional goals.

“My new product line provides another important way I can help my followers and anyone who is looking for natural ways to enhance their overall health, fitness, wellness and physical performance,” noted Whitney. “Fitness and nutrition truly saved my life, so it has become my passion and purpose in life to spread the wealth of good health. This is why I am so excited to launch my own line of products on Amazon.com centered around physical performance, brain and hormone health that are backed by research and proven results.”

WHITNEY JOHNS BRAIN ACTIVATE™ is specially formulated to support focus, memory, cognition, mood and brain health, as well as reduce brain fog and support natural sleep patterns. Naturally derived and containing no sugar or caffeine, this patented formulation includes a blend of nootropics, the highest quality C8 MCTs, and naturally-sourced spearmint, marigold, and lutein.

Whether as a scoop added to water, coffee or a smoothie, or enjoyed in the new gel format, its powerful mental activation benefits can last eight hours or more. These benefits are a result of the company’s KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations clinically shown to quickly generate strong and sustained ketone levels in the brain.

EEG brain scan images showed a 46% increase in brain activation after consuming the active ingredients. The uniquely concentrated formulation provides the perfect “brain food” for sustained mental energy and attention. See the complete study here.

The proprietary formulations are the result of more than 20 years of development and supported by more than 100 clinical studies, and have two patents issued and multiple pending applications

WHITNEY JOHNS ACTIVE™ is suitable for anyone looking to improve their physical performance, recovery, endurance, and oxygen consumption (VO2 max), as well as weight management. It provides a daily dosage of 1,200 milligrams of the world’s strongest bergamot extract, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™, and includes maca root extract, choline, magnesium and zinc.

The superfruit has been shown by more than 17 clinical studies to possess powerful health benefits for the heart and metabolism. It is offered exclusively in North America by Whitney Johns and Healthy Extracts, and is the only bergamot extract approved by the prestigious Academia Del Bergamotto in Calabria, Italia.

WHITNEY JOHNS WOMEN’S HORMONE SUPPORT™ is specially formulated to support hormone balance, boost energy levels, increase libido, improve mood, and aid with fat metabolization.

This natural blend of proprietary science-based ingredients combines powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits to help you to be the best version of yourself every day.

Whitney Johns products address the fast-growing market for natural health supplements. The U.S. brain health supplements market is projected to grow at an 5.9% CAGR to reach $15.7 billion by 2030. The global sports and fitness nutrition market is expected to reach $34.5 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 10.9%.

To learn more about Whitney Johns’ product line visit whitneyjohns.com/nutrition. To learn more about Whitney, visit @whitneyjohns Linktree here.

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

