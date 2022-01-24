Heliogen, Inc. to Reschedule Release of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Conference Call

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (NYSE: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar energy technology, today announced the rescheduling of the release of its first quarter 2022 financial results and conference call previously scheduled for Monday, May 9, 2022, and Tuesday, May 10, 2022, respectively. Heliogen will make a further announcement regarding the timing of the release and conference call as soon as practicable.

About Heliogen

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on eliminating the need for fossil fuels in heavy industry and powering a sustainable future. The company’s AI-enabled, modular concentrated solar technology aims to cost-effectively deliver near 24/7 carbon-free energy in the form of heat, power, or green hydrogen fuel at scale – for the first time in history. Heliogen was created at Idealab, the leading technology incubator founded by Bill Gross in 1996. For more information about Heliogen, please visit Heliogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our financial and business performance, including risk of uncertainty in our financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; (ii) our ability to execute our business model, including market acceptance of our planned products and services and achieving sufficient production volumes at acceptable quality levels and prices; (iii) our ability to access sources of capital to finance operations, growth and future capital requirements; (iv) our ability to maintain and enhance our products and brand, and to attract and retain customers; (v) our ability to scale in a cost-effective manner; (vi) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (vii) developments and projections relating to our competitors and industry; (viii) the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on our business; (ix) our ability to protect our intellectual property and (x) our ability to find and retain critical employee talent and key personnel. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the annual period ended December 31, 2021 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Heliogen assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Heliogen Media Contact:

Cory Ziskind



ICR, Inc.



[email protected]

Heliogen Investor Contact

Louis Baltimore



VP, Investor Relations



[email protected]