Helix and Microsoft to Speak on Financial Inclusion at the Finovate Spring Conference in San Francisco

Fireside Chat to Feature Helix SVP Paul Walker and Microsoft’s Fintech Unicorns Managing Director Roman Chwyl

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helix by Q2 (NYSE:QTWO), a cloud-native core purpose built for embedded finance, has announced today that Paul Walker, senior vice president of Revenue & Partnerships for Helix, and Roman Chwyl, Managing Director of Fintech Unicorns at Microsoft, will speak on May 20, 2022, at Finovate Spring on how fintechs are driving financial inclusion.

Walker and Chwyl will discuss how the evolving business model, enabled by embedded finance, makes it profitable to serve all-income level users and is inspiring some of the largest and most innovative fintech unicorns to build customized, human-centric banking solutions.

Helix, powered by Microsoft Azure, is the only multi-tenant cloud-based core purpose-built for embedded finance. As a Microsoft Azure partner, Helix was recently the focus of an Azure case study on its groundbreaking work to enable fintechs to use embedded finance to deliver personalized banking products. The case study cites the following key benefits of Helix:

A low-latency, highly accessible platform structured to provide customers with trusted and secure financial services

A competitive product portfolio built on a robust banking platform

Sustainable and measurable growth across customer, investment and employee bases

Helix serves more than 12 million users nationwide and processes over $20 billion in transactions per year. To view the full Microsoft case study, click here. For information about Helix, visit helix.q2.com.

About Helix

Helix gives innovative fintechs and brands the building blocks of banking — accounts, cards, payments, data and controls, admin tools, and monetization solutions — to make it easy to embed personalized financial experiences that easily integrate and scale. For more information on Helix, visit helix.q2.com.

