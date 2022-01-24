Hillstream BioPharma to Present at BioNJ’s 12th Annual BioPartnering Virtual Conference Held on May 9- 13, 2022

Developed in partnership with J.P. Morgan and Johnson & Johnson Innovation, the Conference will bring together more than 500 life sciences professionals and thought leaders

Hillstream’s presentation will feature its flagship treatment, HSB-1216, which targets solid tumors as a ferroptosis-inducing agent and has shown a 71% response rate and efficacy against devastating cancers in a clinical study pilot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) (“Hillstream” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron-mediated cell death for drug-resistant and devastating cancers, announced that it is scheduled to present at BioNJ’s 12th Annual BioPartnering Virtual Conference , taking place Monday, May 9, 2022, to Friday, May 13, 2022.

The recorded virtual presentation will be available on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, during this time, Randy Milby, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Hillstream will be available to answer questions.

Developed in partnership with J.P. Morgan and Johnson & Johnson Innovation, BioNJ’s 12th Annual BioPartnering Virtual Conference will bring together life sciences professionals from the Northeast and beyond. In addition to presentations from emerging life sciences organizations, many prominent investors, industry executives, and partnering professionals will attend. The conference will include in-person networking opportunities, plenary sessions, virtual Company presentations, and virtual 1:1 partnering.

“Presenting at BioNJ is a great opportunity for us to gain the mind share of some of the most accomplished and prominent members of the dynamic life sciences industry,” said Randy Milby, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Hillstream. “We have a potentially revolutionary treatment targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new mechanism targeting drug-resistant cancers. Our primary drug candidate, HSB-1216 targets solid tumors as a ferroptosis-inducing agent and saw immensely encouraging clinical pilot results. We look forward to sharing our progress and our strategic goals in both the near term and long term.”

HSB-1216 has orphan drug designation (ODD) for small cell lung cancer and recently received ODD for Uveal Melanoma (UM).

About BioNJ

BioNJ is the life sciences trade association for New Jersey, representing close to 400research-based life sciences organizations and stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem from the largest biopharmaceutical companies to early-stage start-ups for nearly 30 years. Because Patients Can’t Wait®, BioNJ is dedicated to ensuring a vibrant ecosystem where Science is Supported, Companies are Created, Drugs are Developed and Patients Have Access to Lifesaving Medicines.

Recognized as a respected thought leader, an influential advocate, and a sought-after convener of the life sciences industry, BioNJ works directly with legislative leaders in both Trenton and Washington D.C. to advance the life sciences industry, foster medical innovation and ensure health equity and healthcare affordability. With innovation as the driving force behind medical breakthroughs, BioNJ’s mission is to help our Members help Patients by providing transformative resources, including access to government and industry leaders, capital and State incentives, timely educational programs, skillful talent and a value-driven purchasing program.

BioNJ is inspired by and privileged to work with those committed to improving the lives of Patients and their families around the world.

For more information, please visit: https://bionj.org/.

About Hillstream BioPharma Inc.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers. Hillstream’s most advanced candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD modulator, targeting a variety of solid tumors. The active drug in HSB-1216 was found to be efficacious in a clinical pilot study in Germany in devastating cancers, including triple negative breast cancer and epithelial carcinomas. Hillstream intends to start a clinical study with HSB-1216 in 2022 to expand upon the existing early clinical proof-of-concept. Hillstream uses Quatramer™, our proprietary tumor targeting platform, to enhance the uptake of HSB-1216 in the tumor microenvironment with an extended duration of action and minimal off-target toxicity. In addition, Trident Artificial Intelligence, Hillstream’s artificial intelligence precision medicine platform, is used to identify biomarkers in our clinical programs to target a specific patient segment most likely to benefit. For more information, please visit www.hillstreambio.com.

