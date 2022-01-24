Hilton Reports First Quarter Results; Resumes Capital Return to Shareholders

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (“Hilton” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HLT) today reported its first quarter 2022 results. Highlights include:





Diluted EPS was $0.75 for the first quarter, and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $0.71

Net income was $211 million for the first quarter

Adjusted EBITDA was $448 million for the first quarter

System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 80.5 percent, on a currency neutral basis, for the first quarter compared to the same period in 2021

System-wide comparable RevPAR was down 17.0 percent, on a currency neutral basis, for the first quarter compared to the same period in 2019

Approved 22,200 new rooms for development during the first quarter, bringing Hilton’s development pipeline to more than 410,000 rooms as of March 31, 2022

Added 13,200 rooms to Hilton’s system in the first quarter, contributing to 7,800 net additional rooms in Hilton’s system during the period, which represented 5.0 percent net unit growth from March 31, 2021

Resumed share repurchases in March 2022 and repurchased 907,000 shares of Hilton common stock for approximately $130 million in the first quarter and 1.8 million shares for approximately $265 million through April

Declared a $0.15 per share quarterly cash dividend in May 2022

Full year 2022 system-wide comparable RevPAR is expected to increase between 32.0 percent and 38.0 percent on a currency neutral basis compared to 2021; full year net income is projected to be between $1,001 million and $1,071 million; full year Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $2,250 million and $2,350 million

Full year 2022 capital return is projected to be between $1.4 billion and $1.8 billion

Overview

Christopher J. Nassetta, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hilton, said, “We are happy to report solid first quarter results, with all segments driving better than expected top line performance in March. Our results in the quarter, coupled with our confidence in continued recovery throughout the year, enabled us to begin returning capital to shareholders earlier than we had anticipated. In March, we resumed our share repurchase program and, in the second quarter, we declared a quarterly cash dividend. Our team members worked hard to effectively navigate the pandemic and position the Company for the future, and we are excited for the growth opportunities that lie ahead.”

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 80.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021, due to increases in both occupancy and ADR, and fee revenues increased 79 percent compared to the same period in 2021. For comparison to pre-pandemic results, system-wide comparable RevPAR for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was down 17.0 percent compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, diluted EPS was $0.75 and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $0.71 compared to $(0.39) and $0.02, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA were $211 million and $448 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $(109) million and $198 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Development

In the first quarter of 2022, Hilton opened 76 new hotels contributing to 13,200 additional rooms and achieved net unit growth of 7,800 rooms. During the quarter, Hilton celebrated the opening of the 500th Homewood Suites in the U.S., as well as other notable openings including the Hilton Singapore Orchard, Hilton’s largest hotel in the Asia Pacific region, and two new lifestyle hotels in destination cities under its Canopy by Hilton brand, the Canopy by Hilton Boston Downtown and the Canopy by Hilton New Orleans Downtown.

As of March 31, 2022, Hilton’s development pipeline totaled 2,730 hotels representing more than 410,000 rooms throughout 113 countries and territories, including 27 countries and territories where Hilton does not currently have any existing hotels. Additionally, of the rooms in the development pipeline, nearly 200,000 of the rooms were under construction and over 245,000 of the rooms were located outside the U.S. Adding to Hilton’s development pipeline during the quarter were two notable international deals under its Curio Collection by Hilton brand, the Royal Palm Galapagos in Ecuador and the Palacio Bellas Artes San Sebastian in Spain.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2022, Hilton had $8.8 billion of long-term debt outstanding, excluding deferred financing costs and discount, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.00 percent. Excluding finance lease liabilities and other debt of Hilton’s consolidated variable interest entities, Hilton had $8.6 billion of long-term debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 3.97 percent and no scheduled maturities until 2025. No debt amounts were outstanding under Hilton’s $1.75 billion senior secured revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2022, which had an available borrowing capacity of $1,690 million after considering $60 million of outstanding letters of credit. Total cash and cash equivalents were $1,510 million as of March 31, 2022, including $78 million of restricted cash and cash equivalents.

In March 2022, the Company resumed share repurchases, which, along with dividend payments, had been suspended to preserve cash during the pandemic. The Company repurchased 0.9 million shares of its common stock in March 2022 at a cost of approximately $130 million and an average price per share of $143.89, and, in 2022, through April 29th, the Company had repurchased 1.8 million shares at a cost of approximately $265 million and an average price per share of $148.29.

In May 2022, Hilton’s board of directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, which will be paid on or before June 24, 2022 to holders of record of its common stock as of the close of business on May 27, 2022.

Outlook

Share-based metrics in Hilton’s outlook include actual share repurchases to date, but do not include the effect of potential share repurchases hereafter.

Full Year 2022

System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is expected to increase between 32.0 percent and 38.0 percent compared to 2021, and to be down between 5.0 percent to 9.0 percent from 2019.

Diluted EPS, before special items, is projected to be between $3.56 and $3.81.

Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $3.77 and $4.02.

Net income is projected to be between $1,001 million and $1,071 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $2,250 million and $2,350 million.

Contract acquisition costs and capital expenditures, excluding amounts indirectly reimbursed by hotel owners, are expected to be between $250 million and $275 million.

Capital return is projected to be between $1.4 billion and $1.8 billion.

General and administrative expenses are projected to be between $410 million and $430 million.

Net unit growth is expected to be approximately 5.0 percent.

Second Quarter 2022

System-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, is expected to increase between 45.0 percent and 50.0 percent compared to the second quarter of 2021, and to be down between 5.0 percent to 10.0 percent from the second quarter of 2019.

Diluted EPS, before special items, is projected to be between $0.89 and $0.94.

Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $0.98 and $1.03.

Net income is projected to be between $250 million and $264 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $590 million and $610 million.

Conference Call

Hilton will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 results on May 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may listen to the live webcast by logging on to the Hilton Investor Relations website at https://ir.hilton.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the live event at https://ir.hilton.com/financial-reporting.

Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 in the United States (“U.S.”) or 1-412-317-6061 internationally using the conference ID 3306232. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the call. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 internationally using the conference ID 2469261.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the expectations regarding the impact of and recovery from the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic (the “pandemic”), the performance of Hilton’s business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties including, among others, risks inherent to the hospitality industry, macroeconomic factors beyond Hilton’s control, such as challenges due to labor shortages and supply chain disruptions, risks related to the impact of the pandemic, including as a result of new strains or variants of the virus and uncertainty of acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccines and their effectiveness, competition for hotel guests and management and franchise contracts, risks related to doing business with third-party hotel owners, performance of Hilton’s information technology systems, growth of reservation channels outside of Hilton’s system, risks of doing business outside of the U.S., risks associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Hilton’s indebtedness. Additional factors that could cause Hilton’s results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the section entitled “Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Hilton’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in Hilton’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in Hilton’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Definitions

See the “Definitions” section for the definition of certain terms used within this press release, including within the schedules.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company refers to certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in this press release, including: net income (loss), adjusted for special items; diluted EPS, adjusted for special items; EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA margin; net debt; and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio. See the schedules to this press release, including the “Definitions” section, for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising nearly 6,900 properties and nearly 1.1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the 133 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on facebook.com/hiltonnewsroom, twitter.com/hiltonnewsroom, linkedin.com/company/hilton, instagram.com/hiltonnewsroom and youtube.com/hiltonnewsroom.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.



EARNINGS RELEASE SCHEDULES



TABLE OF CONTENTS

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Comparable and Currency Neutral System-Wide Hotel Operating Statistics Property Summary Capital Expenditures and Contract Acquisition Costs Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues Franchise and licensing fees $ 413 $ 242 Base and other management fees 55 25 Incentive management fees 34 13 Owned and leased hotels 150 56 Other revenues 18 17 670 353 Other revenues from managed and franchised properties 1,051 521 Total revenues 1,721 874 Expenses Owned and leased hotels 185 110 Depreciation and amortization 44 51 General and administrative 91 97 Other expenses 11 10 331 268 Other expenses from managed and franchised properties 1,021 585 Total expenses 1,352 853 Operating income 369 21 Interest expense (90 ) (103 ) Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions (4 ) 2 Loss on debt extinguishment — (69 ) Other non-operating income, net 16 5 Income (loss) before income taxes 291 (144 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (80 ) 35 Net income (loss) 211 (109 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 1 Net income (loss) attributable to Hilton stockholders $ 212 $ (108 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 279 278 Diluted 282 278 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.76 $ (0.39 ) Diluted $ 0.75 $ (0.39 )

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.



COMPARABLE AND CURRENCY NEUTRAL SYSTEM-WIDE HOTEL OPERATING STATISTICS



BY REGION, BRAND AND SEGMENT



(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Occupancy ADR RevPAR 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2021 2022 vs. 2021 By Region: U.S. 61.8 % 14.1 % pts. $ 144.32 36.4 % $ 89.12 76.8 % Americas (excluding U.S.) 50.7 21.7 126.05 35.7 63.92 137.0 Europe 47.9 29.2 120.70 74.8 57.77 348.8 Middle East & Africa 66.2 26.0 159.07 34.6 105.28 121.4 Asia Pacific 42.5 (0.4 ) 104.13 12.0 44.28 11.0 By Brand: Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts 47.7 % 23.6 % pts. $ 599.50 7.5 % $ 286.03 113.0 % Conrad Hotels & Resorts 45.8 15.6 229.69 33.4 105.21 102.1 Canopy by Hilton 53.4 23.1 186.89 34.7 99.89 137.2 Hilton Hotels & Resorts 49.6 20.1 169.18 38.2 83.85 132.9 Curio Collection by Hilton 52.6 19.0 214.50 27.7 112.83 100.1 DoubleTree by Hilton 52.9 17.5 127.02 32.9 67.24 98.5 Tapestry Collection by Hilton 53.8 18.1 145.89 28.3 78.48 93.2 Embassy Suites by Hilton 59.6 16.2 161.99 36.8 96.52 87.8 Hilton Garden Inn 59.0 13.8 124.60 34.8 73.56 75.8 Hampton by Hilton 60.5 10.8 118.90 30.3 71.98 58.4 Tru by Hilton 63.1 12.3 112.29 35.4 70.86 68.3 Homewood Suites by Hilton 73.6 9.5 135.97 28.6 100.09 47.8 Home2 Suites by Hilton 73.7 10.2 123.65 27.2 91.16 47.5 By Segment: Management and franchise 58.4 % 14.4 % pts. $ 138.77 35.0 % $ 81.08 79.2 % Ownership(1) 38.0 25.0 176.04 31.1 66.82 283.5 System-wide 58.1 % 14.6 % pts. $ 139.17 35.2 % $ 80.84 80.5 %

____________ (1) Includes hotels owned or leased by entities in which Hilton owns a noncontrolling financial interest.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.



PROPERTY SUMMARY



As of March 31, 2022

Owned / Leased(1) Managed Franchised Total Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts U.S. — — 11 4,224 — — 11 4,224 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 2 261 — — 2 261 Europe 2 463 4 898 — — 6 1,361 Middle East & Africa — — 5 1,224 — — 5 1,224 Asia Pacific — — 6 1,259 — — 6 1,259 LXR Hotels & Resorts U.S. — — — — 3 426 3 426 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — — — 1 76 1 76 Europe — — 2 383 — — 2 383 Middle East & Africa — — 1 41 1 234 2 275 Asia Pacific — — — — 1 114 1 114 Conrad Hotels & Resorts U.S. — — 5 1,922 1 1,496 6 3,418 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 3 787 — — 3 787 Europe — — 4 1,155 — — 4 1,155 Middle East & Africa 1 614 3 1,569 — — 4 2,183 Asia Pacific 1 164 22 7,074 1 659 24 7,897 Canopy by Hilton U.S. — — — — 25 4,296 25 4,296 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 2 272 — — 2 272 Europe — — 1 123 4 917 5 1,040 Middle East & Africa — — 1 200 — — 1 200 Asia Pacific — — 4 614 — — 4 614 Signia by Hilton U.S. — — 1 1,009 — — 1 1,009 Hilton Hotels & Resorts U.S. — — 57 43,212 188 59,118 245 102,330 Americas (excluding U.S.) 1 405 28 10,562 26 7,826 55 18,793 Europe 39 11,514 44 14,888 43 11,268 126 37,670 Middle East & Africa 5 1,992 36 12,555 3 1,565 44 16,112 Asia Pacific 5 2,999 112 39,294 8 3,247 125 45,540 Curio Collection by Hilton U.S. — — 8 3,593 60 12,915 68 16,508 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 2 99 12 1,750 14 1,849 Europe — — 4 360 21 2,894 25 3,254 Middle East & Africa — — 4 741 2 557 6 1,298 Asia Pacific — — 4 773 2 248 6 1,021 DoubleTree by Hilton U.S. — — 32 10,605 341 77,510 373 88,115 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 3 587 35 7,085 38 7,672 Europe — — 13 3,418 109 18,419 122 21,837 Middle East & Africa — — 18 4,710 5 568 23 5,278 Asia Pacific — — 77 20,478 5 1,395 82 21,873

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.



PROPERTY SUMMARY (continued)



As of March 31, 2022

Owned / Leased(1) Managed Franchised Total Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Tapestry Collection by Hilton U.S. — — — — 63 7,545 63 7,545 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 1 138 5 479 6 617 Europe — — — — 4 238 4 238 Asia Pacific — — 1 266 1 175 2 441 Embassy Suites by Hilton U.S. — — 40 10,585 211 47,377 251 57,962 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 2 354 6 1,649 8 2,003 Motto by Hilton U.S. — — — — 3 871 3 871 Hilton Garden Inn U.S. — — 4 425 730 100,857 734 101,282 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 12 1,757 51 7,664 63 9,421 Europe — — 18 3,499 59 9,515 77 13,014 Middle East & Africa — — 17 3,555 3 474 20 4,029 Asia Pacific — — 49 10,771 1 177 50 10,948 Hampton by Hilton U.S. — — 26 3,366 2,282 225,332 2,308 228,698 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 13 1,644 109 13,305 122 14,949 Europe — — 16 2,697 101 15,769 117 18,466 Middle East & Africa — — 4 1,238 — — 4 1,238 Asia Pacific — — — — 236 38,195 236 38,195 Tru by Hilton U.S. — — — — 213 20,736 213 20,736 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — — — 2 179 2 179 Homewood Suites by Hilton U.S. — — 10 1,172 493 56,282 503 57,454 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — 3 406 24 2,688 27 3,094 Home2 Suites by Hilton U.S. — — 2 210 522 54,829 524 55,039 Americas (excluding U.S.) — — — — 7 753 7 753 Asia Pacific — — — — 5 783 5 783 Other — — 3 1,343 10 2,317 13 3,660 Total hotels 54 18,151 740 232,316 6,038 822,772 6,832 1,073,239 Hilton Grand Vacations — — — — 60 9,489 60 9,489 Total system 54 18,151 740 232,316 6,098 832,261 6,892 1,082,728

____________ (1) Includes hotels owned or leased by entities in which Hilton owns a noncontrolling financial interest.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.



CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND CONTRACT ACQUISITION COSTS



(unaudited, dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended March 31, Increase / (Decrease) 2022 2021 $ % Capital expenditures for property and equipment(1) $ 4 $ 3 1 33.3 Capitalized software costs(2) 10 8 2 25.0 Total capital expenditures 14 11 3 27.3 Contract acquisition costs 15 43 (28 ) (65.1 ) Total capital expenditures and contract acquisition costs $ 29 $ 54 (25 ) (46.3 )

____________ (1) Represents expenditures for hotels, corporate and other property and equipment, which include amounts indirectly reimbursed by hotel owners of less than $1 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. Excludes expenditures for FF&E replacement reserves of $12 million and $4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Includes $9 million and $7 million of expenditures that were indirectly reimbursed by hotel owners for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.



RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

NET INCOME (LOSS) AND DILUTED EPS, ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS



(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to Hilton stockholders, as reported $ 212 $ (108 ) Diluted EPS, as reported $ 0.75 $ (0.39 ) Special items: Net other (revenues) expenses from managed and franchised properties $ (30 ) $ 64 Purchase accounting amortization(1) 12 12 FF&E replacement reserves 12 4 Loss on debt extinguishment(2) — 69 Other adjustment items(3) (10 ) 3 Total special items before taxes (16 ) 152 Income tax benefit (expense) on special items 5 (38 ) Total special items after taxes $ (11 ) $ 114 Net income, adjusted for special items $ 201 $ 6 Diluted EPS, adjusted for special items $ 0.71 $ 0.02

____________ (1) Amounts represent the amortization expenses related to finite-lived intangible assets that were recorded at fair value in 2007 when the Company became a wholly owned subsidiary of affiliates of Blackstone Inc. The majority of these assets will be fully amortized during 2023. (2) The amount relates to the redemption of senior unsecured notes and includes a redemption premium of $55 million and the accelerated recognition of unamortized deferred financing costs related to those senior unsecured notes of $14 million. (3) The amount for the three months ended March 31, 2022 primarily includes a gain related to Hilton’s investments in unconsolidated affiliates, which was recognized in other non-operating income, net.

Contacts

Investors

Jill Slattery



+1 703 883 5476

Media Contact

Kent Landers



+1 703 883 3246

Read full story here