HIVE Blockchain Announces Corporate Update Webcast Prior to Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 17, 2022) – HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (Nasdaq: HIVE) (FSE: HBF) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) announces that management will host a webcast on Thursday, May 19, at 08:00 am Central Time to provide a corporate update.

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman, and Aydin Kilic, President and COO, will present on the webcast.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company with a green energy and ESG strategy. We mine Bitcoin and Ethereum using primarily clean, cheap hydroelectric power in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland.

HIVE is a growth-oriented technology stock in the emergent blockchain industry. We are building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art, green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, where we source only green energy to mine on the cloud and HODL both Ethereum and Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2021, HIVE has held in secure storage the majority of its ETH and BTC coin mining rewards. Our shares provide investors with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of cryptocurrencies such as ETH and BTC. Because HIVE also owns hard assets such as data centers and advanced multi-use servers, we believe our shares offer investors an attractive way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space.

Forward-Looking Information

