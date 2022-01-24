Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – May 13, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed HubCoin (HUB) on May 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HUB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Figure 1: HubCoin (HUB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/124039_hub.jpg

Hubber embeds smart contract technology into the gaming world and creates a hub for gamers and game enthusiasts where they can earn while having fun, along with other enjoyable features including NFT, Vote-to-Earn, staking, launchpad, merchandise, and more. Its native token HubCoin (HUB) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on May 13, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Hubber Platform

Hubber Platform creates the gaming hub called HubCoin for gamers and game enthusiasts. It embeds smart contract technology into the gaming world to redefine the experience of gamers. Gaming is no more just about the fun of playing. It is about earning while having fun. Most importantly, the hub ensures that gamers are properly remunerated through its well defined and structured smart contracts and gamified systems.

Through HubCoin, gamers can interact with each other and earn rewards without the need to pay out many third parties in order to maintain the ecosystem. It provides greater rewards to gamers, and gamers will also be able to bet on themselves to win.

There is also a Hubber NFT marketplace that allows gamers to showcase their skills and monetise them. Each NFT listed on the platform has different rarity, is curated by the gamer and is a project on its own. Owning one of those NFTs gives the unique ownership to its holders. Each NFT collection is a project that will bring utility to their holders, and will add value to the gaming experience of the players and audience.

In addition to Play-to-Earn, players can also earn by just swiping through the app and voting on the winner of a match or whether the confrontation will end in a draw. Players simply need to use their HUB token to vote on the platform. The Hubber app allows them to embrace the Vote-to-Earn concept, with opportunities to win NFTs and cash prizes by simply tapping on the outcome of a match – “Win” or “Draw”.

Furthermore, the HubCoin project will enable holders to earn on their HUB by allowing them to stake their tokens. Fans and gamers can even make use of HUB to buy official merchandise of Hubber and their favourite pro-gamers. And with its Launchpad, gamer teams can list themselves on the platform whereby they will be able to secure funds from the community in order to prepare themselves for competitions.

About HUB Token

HUB is the native token of the Hubber platform. It allows for the creation of trustless, decentralised and non-custodial competitions through the use of smart contracts and adds value to the gaming experience of gamers through the use of blockchain technology.

Based on ERC-20, HUB has a total supply of 500 million (i.e. 500,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is reserved for the Hubber community treasury, 8% is reserved for the founders, 2.5% is allocated to advisors, another 2.5% is allocated to the development team, 7% will be used for marketing and airdrop purposes, 25% is provided for IDO pre-sale, 12% is provided for the liquidity, 5% is reserved for the CEX listing, and the rest 18% is burned at launch.

HUB has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on May 13, 2022, investors who are interested in HubCoin investment can easily buy and sell HUB token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about HUB Token:

Official Website: https://hubcoin.space

Telegram: http://t.me/Hubcoin_Official_Eng

Discord: https://discord.gg/7HVH3p6mD5

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hubber_space

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hubbcoinofficial/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Hubber-Coin-107331928525025

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

PR Contact:

ZEXPRWIRE

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124039