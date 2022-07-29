IDC Kicks Off Second Annual Future Enterprise Awards Program: Nominations Open for Best in Future of Digital Innovation and Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure

Inaugural program garnered more than 250 submissions across categories from leading North American organizations

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalInfrastructure–International Data Corporation (IDC) today kicked off its second annual Future Enterprise North America Awards program as nominations open for both the Best in Future of Digital Innovation and Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure awards. The IDC Future Enterprise Awards continue to redefine digital transformation, aligning the categories and selection criteria to reflect how organizations can successfully bring their businesses into the future.

IDC’s Future Enterprise Best in Future of Digital Innovation North America Awards

This award recognizes that the modern enterprise must transform itself from a software consumer into a large-scale software innovator. A winning organization shows that a project or initiative can source, augment, develop and/or distribute software IP (intellectual property) that delivers differentiation, disrupts the market through external products or services, or has significant positive impact on internal operations.

Specifically, IDC is looking for details on implemented initiatives (pilots or projects) as opposed to ideas or planned initiatives. To submit a nomination, visit HERE. Deadline for submissions is August 5, 2022.

IDC’s Future Enterprise Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure North America Awards

Digital infrastructure provides the platform for agile business using private and public cloud compute, storage, network, edge, management, automation, and lifecycle services to help the business scale, adapt, and compete in a software and data intensive world. This award recognizes organizations that are leading in the use of digital infrastructure to transform their business, engage customers and employees, and accelerate business innovation. Awards recognize how cloud-native technology, autonomous operations, and/or ubiquitous deployment strategies are helping to transform digital business and deliver mission critical business outcomes.

To submit a nomination, visit HERE. Deadline for submission is July 29, 2022.

Primary requirements of all Future of Enterprise Award nominations are:

Must be a Future Enterprise initiative as defined by the IDC award category.

All nominations must be in production with existing customers/users.

Must be able to articulate and show key performance indicators to ascribe value to completed project.

Note: IT Vendors and Technology Consultants do not qualify for the IDC Future Enterprise Awards. Vendors may instead nominate completed projects on behalf of their clients. Please provide confirmation from the client that they wish to participate in the awards program.

For more information on the IDC Future Enterprise Awards Program, please contact Heather Ball at [email protected].

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,200 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

Contacts

Sarah Murray



Attune Communications



781-38-2674



[email protected]

Mary Conroy



IDC



508-935-6964



[email protected]