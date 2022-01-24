IKS Health Names Dr. Benjamin Crocker, M.D., Senior Vice President of Care Design and Innovation

Dr. Crocker brings over two decades of Primary Care, Technology and Digital Health Leadership as IKS continues to enhance its Clinical Support Solutions

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IKS Health, a premier provider enterprise platform, announced today that Dr. Benjamin Crocker, M.D., has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Care Design and Innovation. In his role, Dr. Crocker will be responsible for designing new products and care solutions, as well as refining and improving existing services within the IKS Clinical Support Solutions. Formerly the Medical Director of the Ambulatory Practice of the Future at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Dr. Crocker has more than 20 years of experience in medical practice, team-based care, health system administration and health technology. He is an industry thought leader across team-based and patient-centered primary care, clinical operations and healthcare innovation.

During his 20-year career at MGH, Dr. Crocker assisted with clinic operations redesign to improve the patient and care team experience, helped establish MGH’s first primary care practice-based patient-family advisory committee, and co-founded the Innovation Learning Program, which explores and implements sustainable and scalable solutions to primary care challenges through collaborations with academia and public and private sector companies. Dr. Crocker also led the MGH enterprise’s design, implementation and scaling of IKS AssuRx, a centralized prescription renewal service, to reduce staff administrative burden and introduce a new standard of safety in prescription renewal.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Crocker has chosen to continue his impressive career with IKS,” said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and CEO of IKS Health. “IKS has worked over the years to enhance care delivery for physicians, medical groups and health systems by bringing a strategic blend of technology and expertise. Dr. Crocker’s passion for improving the provider and patient experience, driven by technology and redesigning care delivery, will integrate seamlessly with IKS’ product aimed at supporting provider enterprises with every aspect of the patient visit.”

A general internist and primary care physician, Dr. Crocker also served as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and is published on topics including post-discharge telephone follow-up, point of care testing, technology-assisted apprenticeship in chronic disease management, embedded health and wellness coaching, and the patient-centered medical home.

“IKS is a leader in unlocking the true value of process and technology to deliver data-driven success and expertise across the care continuum,” said Dr. Benjamin Crocker, M.D. “I am excited to join an organization that not only has a proven 15-year track record of driving better outcomes for physicians and health systems across the United States, but also sits at the intersection of strategy, innovation and digital health with clinical operations and patient-centered care experiences.”

About IKS Health

IKS Health’s Provider Enablement Platform delivers data-driven value and expertise across the care journey that enables provider enterprises to achieve clinical, financial and operational excellence at scale. Supporting health care providers through every function of the patient visit, IKS Health is a leading partner for provider enterprises looking to effectively scale, improve quality and achieve cost savings through integrated technology and forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 2007, the 5,300+ member strong workforce at IKS Health includes close to 800 physicians, 200+ technicians along with 3000+ Revenue Cycle Management professionals and manages more than $4.5 billion in revenue with more than 35,000 client physicians in its install base throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.ikshealth.com.

