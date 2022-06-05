PRESS RELEASE

Immunocore announces upcoming presentations at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Updated overall survival (OS) data from Phase 1b metastatic cutaneous melanoma trial

Oral presentation as part of Clinical Science Symposium and two poster presentations

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 26 May 2022) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) (“Immunocore” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases today announces it will deliver an oral presentation and two poster presentations at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which will be held from June 3 – 7, 2022.

CL INICAL SCIENCE SYMPOSIUM

Title: Updated overall survival (OS) data from the phase 1b study of tebentafusp (tebe) as monotherapy or combination therapy with durvalumab (durva) and/or tremelimumab (treme) in metastatic cutaneous melanoma (mCM)

Presenter: Mark Middleton

Mark Middleton Date and Time: June 5, 2022; 9:45 a.m. CDT

June 5, 2022; 9:45 a.m. CDT Session: Clinical Science Symposium: Bispecifics: Are two better than one?

Clinical Science Symposium: Bispecifics: Are two better than one? Abstract ID: 104

POSTER PRESENTATIONS & ABSTRACTS

Title: Treatment with tebentafusp beyond radiographic progressive disease (PD) in metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM)

Presenter: Ryan Sullivan

Ryan Sullivan Date and Time: June 6, 2022; 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT

June 6, 2022; 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT Session: Melanoma / Skin Cancers

Melanoma / Skin Cancers Abstract ID: 9585

Title: Analysis of the effect of systemic corticosteroids on survival from tebentafusp in a phase 3 trial of metastatic uveal melanoma

Presenter: Alexandra Ikeguchi

Alexandra Ikeguchi Date and Time: June 6, 2022; 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT

June 6, 2022; 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT Session: Melanoma / Skin Cancers

Melanoma / Skin Cancers Abstract ID: 9584

Title: Overall survival (OS) in metastatic uveal melanoma: A summary of recent prospective trials

Author : Josep M. Piulats

Josep M. Piulats Publication only

Presentations and posters will be available for registered attendees on the ASCO website from June 3-7, 2022.

About Uveal Melanoma

Uveal melanoma is a rare and aggressive form of melanoma, which affects the eye. Although it is the most common primary intraocular malignancy in adults, the diagnosis is rare, and up to 50% of people with uveal melanoma will eventually develop metastatic disease. Unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma typically has a poor prognosis and had no approved treatment until KIMMTRAK.

About KIMMTRAK®

KIMMTRAK is a novel bispecific protein comprised of a soluble T cell receptor fused to an anti-CD3 immune-effector function. KIMMTRAK specifically targets gp100, a lineage antigen expressed in melanocytes and melanoma. This is the first molecule developed using Immunocore’s ImmTAC technology platform designed to redirect and activate T cells to recognize and kill tumor cells. KIMMTRAK has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Fast Track designation and orphan drug designation by the FDA in the United States, Accelerated Assessment by the EMA, and Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation under the UK Early Access to Medicines Scheme for metastatic uveal melanoma.

About Phase 3 IMCgp100-202 Trial

The IMCgp100-202 (NCT03070392) is a randomized pivotal trial that evaluated overall survival (OS) of KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp-tebn) compared to investigator’s choice (either pembrolizumab, ipilimumab, or dacarbazine) in HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with previously untreated mUM. KIMMTRAK demonstrated an unprecedented OS benefit with a Hazard Ratio (HR) in the intent-to-treat population favoring KIMMTRAK, HR=0.51 (95% CI: 0.37, 0.71); p< 0.0001, over investigator’s choice (82% pembrolizumab; 13% ipilimumab; 6% dacarbazine).

About ImmTAC® Molecules

Immunocore’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) technology generates a novel class of bispecific biologics called ImmTAC (Immune mobilising monoclonal TCRs Against Cancer) molecules that are designed to redirect the immune system to recognise and kill cancerous cells. ImmTAC molecules are soluble TCRs engineered to recognise intracellular cancer antigens with ultra-high affinity and selectively kill these cancer cells via an anti-CD3 immune-activating effector function. Based on the demonstrated mechanism of T cell infiltration into human tumours, the ImmTAC mechanism of action holds the potential to treat hematologic and solid tumours, regardless of mutational burden or immune infiltration, including immune “cold” low mutation rate tumours.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. Immunocore’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp-tebn), has been approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) having demonstrated an overall survival benefit in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

