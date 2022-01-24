Immunovant to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 25th

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pete Salzmann, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, taking place May 23rd-26th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference fireside chat details:

Date: Wednesday, May 25th, 2022
   
Time: 12:30 pm Eastern Time
   
Webcast: The presentation will be available via webcast and can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, located at www.immunovant.com.

About Immunovant, Inc. 

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a leader in FcRn inhibitor technology, we are boldly developing innovative therapies for a range of debilitating autoimmune diseases with significant unmet patient needs. Our investigational compound, batoclimab, is a novel, fully human, monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). For additional information on the Company, please visit www.immunovant.com.

Contact:

Tom Dorney, MS, MBA
Director, Investor Relations & Strategy
Immunovant, Inc.
[email protected] 

