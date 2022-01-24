Ingram Micro Cloud Reveals Cloud Summit 2023 Location

Cloud Summit ‘23, to be held at the AAA 5-Diamond Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AFutureofEvenMore–Ingram Micro Cloud today revealed the location of next year’s Cloud Summit conference. In May of 2023, the world’s largest IT distribution conference will be heading toward the world-famous neon lights of Las Vegas, Nevada, the global entertainment capital of the world, for its annual showcase and event, hosted at the AAA 5-Diamond Aria Hotel.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Cloud Summit ‘23 will be much closer to our headquarter home on the West Coast, hopefully meaning there will be an even greater opportunity to connect,” said Victor Baez, senior vice president at Ingram Micro Cloud. “To our friends in the industry, I hope to see you at next year’s conference so we can continue learning from each other, sharing experiences and expertise, and contributing to the growth of the ever-evolving community of cloud professionals.”

And for the first time in Cloud Summit history, in 2023 the Trust X Alliance Invitational will merge with Cloud Summit and CloudBlue, with Trust X Alliance (TXA) sessions remaining exclusive to its community and members also gaining access to Cloud Summit ’23 sessions. As Cloud Summit continues to grow year-after-year, attendees will receive more networking opportunities, new collaborative sessions and more innovative solutions that result in sustainable success than ever before.

Since 2009, Cloud Summit has helped partners build and grow their businesses to achieve enterprise scale, and this year’s Miami-based conference will see the return of the three-day networking event after a two-year in-person hiatus. Given the unprecedented growth seen across the cloud computing industry over the past two and a half years, Cloud Summit ’22 seeks to outdo itself, connecting the world’s most innovative industry contributors through a diverse array of leadership keynotes, 50+ breakout sessions, and chances to network with vendors and other leading IT professionals through showcases, event competitions, afterhours networking and much more.

At Cloud Summit ‘23, attendees will get to participate in sessions covering the most pertinent industry topics in Cloud.

In anticipation of the conference, Ingram Micro Cloud has announced there will be a two-day ‘flash’ coast-to-coast promotion held from Thursday, May 19, 11 AM EST through Friday, May 20, 2022, midnight PST, providing all prospective Cloud Summit ’23 guests with significant discounts.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problem solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud’s complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers, and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.ingrammicrocloud.com.

