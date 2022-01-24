Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT) Announces Presentation at 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovative Cellular Therapeutics, Inc. (ICT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a comprehensive portfolio of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies for solid tumors, today announced the acceptance of an abstract for poster presentation at the upcoming 2022 ASCO Annual meeting in Chicago, IL from June 3-7, 2022.

ICT will provide updated data on GCC19CART, its lead product candidate from the Company’s CoupledCAR® technology, being developed to treat patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (R/R mCRC) in a poster presentation.

Presentation details are as follows:

A Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study of GCC19CART a Novel CoupledCAR® Therapy for Subjects with Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Abstract: 3582

Session Title: Gastrointestinal Cancer — Colorectal and Anal

Date and Time: Saturday, June 4th, 2022 at 8:00 – 11:00 am CDT

This presentation highlights data from the 21 subjects who were enrolled in two dose escalation groups in IRB-approved studies in China, based on a data cutoff of May 3rd, 2022. Of the 21 subjects, 13 subjects have been enrolled to dose level 1 (1×106 cells/kg) and 8 subjects have been enrolled to dose level 2 (2×106 cells/kg). The combined objective response rate (ORR) per RECIST 1.1 for both dose levels was 28.6% (6/21). For dose level 1, the ORR was 15.4% (2/13). For dose level 2, the ORR was 50% (4/8) and the rest of the 4 subjects had a best overall response of SD for a disease control rate (DCR) of 100% out to three months. The most common adverse events were cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in 20/21 subjects (Grade 1 19/21 (90.4%) or Grade 3 1/21 (4.8%)) and diarrhea in 20/21 subjects (Grade 1 6/21 (28.6%) Grade 2 5/21 (23.8%) Grade 3 9/21 (42.9%)). Neurotoxicity was observed in 2/21 (9.5%) subjects with one Grade 3 and one Grade 4 and resolved with corticosteroids.

About Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT) is a private clinical stage biotechnology company headquartered in Rockville, MD. ICT is focused on the development of cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. ICT’s unique CoupledCAR® technology platform is designed to overcome the common challenges of treating solid tumors. ICT has achieved promising preclinical and proof-of-concept clinical results in late-stage solid tumors, such as colorectal cancer and thyroid cancer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided a Study-May-Proceed letter for the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 1 clinical trial of GCC19CART targeting relapsed or refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. ICT expects to initiate this U.S. focused clinical trial, referred to as CARAPIA-1, in the summer of 2022. The Company has a broad pipeline of CAR-T candidates targeting additional solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.ictbio.com.

