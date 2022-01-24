Insight Honored as Intel Innovation Partner of the Year for 3rd Time

Latest award recognizes Insight’s assistance in fueling Intel’s strong growth in the cloud space

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, has been named the Intel 2022 U.S. Partner of the Year for Innovation for a collaborative relationship that has helped Intel drive strong growth in the cloud space with enterprise clients. The award, announced at the Intel Vision 2022 conference May 10-11 in Dallas, marked Insight’s third consecutive Intel partner recognition in the innovation category.

The success of the Insight/Intel partnership in securing client cloud engagements utilizing Intel architecture stems in part from the use of Insight’s proprietary SnapStart discovery engine that maps and catalogs the components of a data center to prepare for IT consolidation, migration or modernization projects. SnapStart assessments help identify best-fit compute resources from each cloud service provider based on the specific workloads involved.

“Businesses must pursue innovation — and they need strategic partners. Insight has helped our clients with workload migrations for decades, starting with data center and evolving to cloud,” said Juan Orlandini, Insight’s chief architect and distinguished engineer. “We developed proprietary tooling and methodologies to fast-track these journeys and minimize downtime and cost for our clients. Our clients feel empowered because of this; they lean on us to pinpoint the best platform for strategic use cases, so they can meet their top priorities and objectives with confidence. Joining forces with Intel, we’ve optimized further. Clients can now have much deeper visibility, so the right workload is on the right compute. This builds a better groundwork for transformation.”

Also at Intel Vision 2022, Insight Canada was recognized as Intel’s Canada Partner of the Year for Digital Transformation Go-to-Market for providing its expertise in intelligent edge with the Insight Connected Platform, a market-ready, multi-cloud solution to accelerate scalable and customizable Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

The Intel Channel Partner of the Year awards recognize companies achieving the highest standards of design, development, integration and technology deployment to accelerate innovation, growth and go-to-market strategies.

Insight is a member of the Intel Partner Alliance Program, testing and evaluating OpenAMT and Secure Device Onboarding software, and collaborating with other B2B partners to fast-track market-ready solutions. Insight also holds a seat on the Intel IoT Board of Advisors, helping shape advancements in emerging technologies. This includes maintaining a partnership to accelerate computer vision using the Intel® OpenVINO™ toolkit, maximizing performance of AI workloads across Intel hardware.

For more information on Insight’s transformative solutions, visit solutions.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 11,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

