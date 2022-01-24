Intapp launches Intapp Documents for Corporate Legal

The cloud-based matter management solution, developed specifically for in-house legal teams, enhances productivity, and extends Microsoft 365 functionality

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industry, announces the launch of Intapp Documents for Corporate Legal to deliver intuitive and collaborative matter lifecycle management for in-house legal departments.

Intapp Documents for Corporate Legal, developed specifically for in-house legal teams, reduces legal operations’ dependence on file-shares and email chains to manage, track, and report on legal matters across their lifecycle. The comprehensive corporate legal matter management solution enables matter-centric document management capabilities in Microsoft SharePoint and provides the tools needed for professionals to effectively file emails and access content, all from within Microsoft Outlook.

“Many corporate legal teams are on a mission to become more rigorous about how they manage and use matter-related content, in order to more efficiently deliver the service the business depends on,” said Dan Tacone, President and Chief Client Officer at Intapp. “We’re excited to launch Intapp Documents for Corporate Legal to serve this need, helping in-house legal teams increase collaboration and manage the proliferation of matter-related documents and email directly within the Microsoft tools they already use.”

Intapp Documents for Corporate Legal helps in-house legal teams:

Improve visibility and productivity — Provide a clear view of the matter lifecycle and enhance management of work through centralized and automated matter triage and allocation, data-driven insights, and real-time reporting. Provide a legal front door for matter management — Introduce self-service, automation, and alerts for simple, routine matter management, freeing up legal professionals’ time. Facilitate connectivity — Connect people, processes, and data to increase collaboration, helping lawyers improve matter management and drive value. Maximize Microsoft 365 investment — Enhance and extend usage of Microsoft Outlook, SharePoint, and Teams while also leveraging a secure, compliant Microsoft 365 tenant for content storage.

Intapp Documents for Corporate Legal combines technology obtained by way of the Repstor acquisition with existing Intapp industry cloud solutions. As such, the solution is already used by hundreds of legal professionals globally with clients across a diverse range of sectors including financial services, biochemical/pharma, utilities, healthcare, education, professional services, and manufacturing. Additionally, Intapp Documents for Corporate Legal is supported by an extensive partner ecosystem, most recently including KPMG. Our partners have deep experience in driving transformation in legal operations globally and in accelerating transition to the cloud.

“By leveraging the combined Industry Cloud power of Microsoft and Intapp through our strategic alliances, KPMG Law is raising the productivity of legal departments to a new level,” said Philipp Glock, Partner and Co-Leader Legal Operations Transformation Services at KPMG.

To request a demo or learn more about Intapp Documents for Corporate Legal please visit: intapp.com/collaboration/documents-corporate-legal.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,000 of the premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

