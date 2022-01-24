Interior Define Named One of Inc. 2022 Best Workplaces

The leading customizable furniture brand adds 2022 Inc. Best Workplaces to its growing list of business accolades, including The Lead’s Foremost 50 List, Cylindo’s Top 100 U.S. Furniture Retailers, and more

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adding to its roster of business accolades, digitally native and vertically integrated customizable furniture brand Interior Define was named one of Inc.’s 2022 Best Workplaces. Recognizing company cultures that thrive in the face of adversity, Inc. Best Workplaces awards companies that, in response to a pandemic, redefine the workplace, continue to enrich it, and foster employee growth and advancement at all levels.

“Interior Define puts culture first through servant leadership, placing employees at the top of the leadership structure and prioritizing their overall well-being,” shared Interior Define’s CEO Antonio Nieves. “We aim to focus on the whole employee experience within work, and outside of work, to ensure that employees know Interior Define is a people-first brand.”

Interior Define’s Business Awards

2022 Inc. Best Workplaces is one of many recent accolades Interior Define has received that showcase the brand’s success beyond its industry-leading products.

Last week, it was announced that Interior Define and Nieves have been recognized as one of the Angeles Investors Top 100 Startups, which features the 100 top startup companies whose founder or member of their board of directors is Hispanic/Latinx. Earlier this year, Interior Define was also recognized in The Lead’s Foremost 50 List: The Annual Power List of High-Growth DTC Brands — a power list recognizing 50 high-growth D2C brands that are reinventing and redefining the future of the fashion, retail, and consumer industries. The Foremost 50 List is designed not only to recognize groundbreaking companies but also to highlight the collective trends and best practices that signal where the fashion, retail, and consumer industries are headed.

Overcommunication and utmost transparency with customers in the face of supply chain challenges helped drive NPS scores to new levels for the brand which is continuing to see scores in the top quartile, over 70%. This increase in NPS showcases that even through COVID-19 and current supply chain delays in the industry, Interior Define’s one-on-one support through the full funnel experience pre- and post-pandemic is aiding in positive customer sentiment. Furthermore, with customers at the center of the omnichannel strategy, Interior Define provides a seamless user experience from online to offline and is recognized in first place with the highest e-commerce merchandising index in Cylindo’s Top 100 U.S. Furniture Retailers report. When it comes to customization, Interior Define is leading the pack creating a clear competitive advantage that drives engagement and conversation while accelerating order value and offering more optionality than leading competitors.

Leadership Speaking Engagements

As CEO of Interior Define, Antonio Nieves has made a name for himself as a leader in innovation. Nieves recently participated in a Shoptalk 2022 panel on Redefining the Physical Store Experience, where he shared insight on Interior Define’s data-driven approach to DTC strategies, leveraging consumer feedback for rapid product development akin to fashion brands, the high-touch customer service experience, and how these elements align to transform the customer experience through Interior Define’s new brick-and-mortar format known as “Define Studios.” Antonio joined retail executives in omnichannel strategy, ecommerce, and digital marketing at the Retail Innovation Conference & Expo in New York on May 12 to discuss elevating customer experiences with high-touch service and interactive technology.

Additionally, Interior Define’s VP of Finance & Growth Andrew Neelon will be speaking at Future Stores Seattle and GROW NY this July, where he will discuss the future of the omnichannel shopping experience.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

“We’re committed to creating a more diverse and vibrant workforce within our own walls,” Nieves shared. “Diversity, equity, and inclusion are key pillars in our hiring process and play a large role in our commitment to ensuring all employees are equipped with the proper tools for career growth. That includes expanding our resources for recruitment, training, and development that are inclusive of all races, genders, and identities.”

Interior Define continues to promote and strive for diversity in the workplace and reports that above 50% are female directors and 72% female team members. Working alongside Nieves is Interior Define’s solid and seasoned C-suite team, including Jill John, Interior Define’s Chief Customer Officer. On July 12, Jill will be participating in The Lead’s 2022 Innovation Summit, where she will speak on Interior Define’s immersive “click-and-mortar” shopping experience alongside industry-leading retail innovators.

In August, Casey Darnell, Interior Define’s VP of People, will also be speaking at the eTail East Conference in Boston to discuss navigating diversity and inclusion initiatives in the retail industry.

With a rapid expansion slated for the remainder of 2022, Interior Define will have over 30 brick and mortar locations featuring the new Interior Define Studio concept. The stores will be an average of 5,000 square feet, or an increase of approximately 200% over the current store size to allow Interior Define to showcase over 80% of their current assortment on the floor and make room for growth across recently introduced and new categories. To learn more about Interior Define, schedule an appointment with a Design Expert.

ABOUT INTERIOR DEFINE

Digitally native and vertically integrated brand, Interior Define, offers the most compelling and in-depth custom furniture experience in the industry. Interior Define’s unique, made-to-order production approach enables customization across configuration, size, cushion fill, leg style, and fabric and leather upholstery including Oeko-Tex© Standard Certified, performance and kid- and pet-friendly options. Each product is designed by you to be uniquely yours for the space you live in. Interior Define’s omnichannel approach enables customers with personalized support from Design Experts each step of the way, from designing mood boards to offering expert advice on fabric and floor plans, to help bring a design project to life. Democratizing customization fuels the Interior Define vision of providing an experience like no other for each unique living space. Visit Interior Define in Austin, TX, Boston, MA, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, CA, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, San Francisco, CA, Seattle, WA, and Washington, DC.

For more information on Interior Define, please visit www.interiordefine.com and follow Interior Define on Instagram @interiordefine

Contacts

Berkley Cohn at The Consultancy PR, [email protected]