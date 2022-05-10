InterVenn Biosciences to Present at the Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InterVenn Biosciences, the leader in glycoproteomics, today announced Aldo Carrascoso, Co-Founder and CEO, will present at the Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.

Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference



Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022



Time: 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET



Location: Las Vegas, NV



Format: Formal presentation and 1x1s

A live webcast of the event will be available on the “For Investors” section of the InterVenn website at https://intervenn.com/investors/. A replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About InterVenn Biosciences

InterVenn is a clinical technology company leveraging AI-powered software to unlock the value of glycoproteomics for the development of transformational healthcare solutions. The glycoproteome is a source of life-critical information about human biology that has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes, but it has remained inaccessible due to its vast complexity. InterVenn is pioneering a new AI-powered platform to decode and unlock the potential of the glycoproteome at clinically meaningful scale for the first time in history. To optimize this entirely new dimension of biology, the company has developed a platform capable of producing a robust pipeline of powerful clinical applications, ranging from early disease screening, to diagnostics, and potentially therapeutics. InterVenn will contribute to making the new era of personalized, predictive, and preventative care a reality. For more information about InterVenn, visit www.intervenn.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

David Deuchler, CFA



Gilmartin Group



[email protected]