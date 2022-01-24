Introducing the Next Generation Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids—Amazon’s Most Popular Tablet, Upgraded to Deliver Even More for the Whole Family

Watch movies, play games, and stay connected at home or on-the-go with up to 10 hours of battery life, USB-C for easy charging, a 30% faster processor, and double the RAM—for only $59.99

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced the next-generation Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids tablets—bringing more speed, performance, and value to the company’s most affordable tablet. The new Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids offer double the RAM and 40% longer battery life for continual hours of entertainment, video calling, and fun for every member of the family, while the compact size makes it a perfect on-the-go companion. The Fire 7 Kids includes a kid-proof protective case, a one-year subscription of Amazon Kids+, and a two-year worry-free guarantee. Both tablets are available to order today and will begin shipping on June 29.





“Fire 7 is our most popular tablet—and now it’s even better,” said Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices. “This new generation gives customers more of what they love—improved performance and longer battery life, all for just $59. And for parents looking for a complete kids’ tablet experience, the new Fire 7 Kids has offerings kids love and parents trust, including a year of Amazon Kids+, a virtual playground of ad-free educational and entertainment content that’s like no other.”

The All-New Fire 7 Includes:

Faster responsiveness —Fire 7 has a 30% faster quad-core processor and double the RAM so you can quickly get back to your game or jump between apps.

—Fire 7 has a 30% faster quad-core processor and double the RAM so you can quickly get back to your game or jump between apps. Longer battery life —Now with 40% more battery life for up to 10 hours of browsing, watching videos, and more. Available with USB-C and 5W in-box adapter for easier charging.

—Now with 40% more battery life for up to 10 hours of browsing, watching videos, and more. Available with USB-C and 5W in-box adapter for easier charging. Thin, light, and durable —With a 7-inch touchscreen, Fire 7 is easy to carry around and stands up against drops, tumbles, spills, and everyday wear and tear, testing twice as durable as the latest iPad Mini in tumble tests.

—With a 7-inch touchscreen, Fire 7 is easy to carry around and stands up against drops, tumbles, spills, and everyday wear and tear, testing twice as durable as the latest iPad Mini in tumble tests. Access to entertainment —Watch or download movies and TV shows on Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and HBO Max. You can also enjoy popular apps like TikTok, make Zoom or Alexa calls, connect with friends over Facebook or Instagram, browse the web, read eBooks, or play games. Great for Roblox or cloud gaming with Amazon Luna, including your favorite racing, sports, and action adventure games.

—Watch or download movies and TV shows on Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and HBO Max. You can also enjoy popular apps like TikTok, make Zoom or Alexa calls, connect with friends over Facebook or Instagram, browse the web, read eBooks, or play games. Great for Roblox or cloud gaming with Amazon Luna, including your favorite racing, sports, and action adventure games. Kindle content —With Android Dark theme support, customers can comfortably read anytime, day or night, with a white-on-black mode. Enjoy millions of books from the Kindle Store and a three-month free trial of Kindle Unlimited for a limited time.

—With Android Dark theme support, customers can comfortably read anytime, day or night, with a white-on-black mode. Enjoy millions of books from the Kindle Store and a three-month free trial of Kindle Unlimited for a limited time. Stay connected —Optimized for video calls in landscape mode, with 2MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording for photos and video calls.

—Optimized for video calls in landscape mode, with 2MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording for photos and video calls. Better with Alexa —Just by saying “Alexa,” customers can ask to play videos and music, open apps, shop online, check the weather, access compatible smart home devices, call or message almost anyone, and much more. Designed with your privacy in mind, you have control of your Alexa settings and can turn off hands-free mode at any time.

—Just by saying “Alexa,” customers can ask to play videos and music, open apps, shop online, check the weather, access compatible smart home devices, call or message almost anyone, and much more. Designed with your privacy in mind, you have control of your Alexa settings and can turn off hands-free mode at any time. Climate Pledge Friendly—As part of our commitment to The Climate Pledge, Fire 7 tablets are certified by Carbon Trust’s “Reducing CO2” Product Carbon Footprint Label, with a design that reflects de-carbonization efforts in line with The Climate Pledge. In addition, Fire 7 tablets feature 35% post-consumer recycled plastics, and 95% of its packaging is made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.

Fire 7 Kids—Quality Kids Content and Peace of Mind for Parents



The perfect first tablet for kids ages 3 and up, Fire 7 Kids is a tablet kids will love and parents can trust. In addition to a two-year worry-free guarantee, it comes with a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, allowing kids to discover fun and educational content and giving parents peace of mind with age-appropriate content. Kids have access to content from Disney+, Sesame Street Workshop, PBS Kids, National Geographic, and Homer, as well as Amazon Kids+ Original series like Blippi’s Treehouse and Lego Monkie Kid and original mobile games like Super Spy Ryan and Do, Re, & Mi. Parents and guardians can use the Amazon Parent Dashboard to easily manage their kids’ screen time and set educational goals, age filters, and time limits for both weekdays and weekends. In addition, kids are able to use the Fire 7 Kids as a calling device with contacts approved by their parents to connect with remote loved ones.

Pricing and Availability



Fire 7 starts at only $59.99 and is available today for pre-order at www.amazon.com/fire7. The all-new Fire 7 comes in black, denim, and rose colors, with coordinating covers for $28.99, and will begin shipping June 29.

Fire 7 Kids is available for pre-order today starting at $109.99, and for the first time, it offers 16GB or 32GB storage options. The device comes with a refreshed design of the kid-proof case in blue, red, and purple, and features an adjustable kickstand that doubles as a handle. After one year, customers can continue their Amazon Kids+ subscription starting at $2.99 per month for Prime members. Customers can use the same Amazon Kids+ subscription across any compatible device to access even more kid-friendly content, including Fire tablets, Fire TV, Kindle, Echo, iOS, Chromebook, or Android devices.

