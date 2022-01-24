Invectys appoints Timothy Papp as its Chief Financial Officer

Houston, Texas, USA, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Invectys, Inc. of Houston, Texas, a clinical stage immunotherapy company dedicated to the development of a next generation of therapies to meet the needs of cancer patients, today announced that Timothy Papp is joining Invectys as its Chief Financial Officer.

As Invectys’ CFO, Timothy will be overseeing the company’s financial integrity and strategy. He joins Invectys after a 20+ year career in investment banking, during which he specialized in raising capital and providing strategic advisory services to small- and mid-cap biopharma companies. Most recently, Timothy was a Managing Director in the Healthcare Group at RBC Capital Markets, where he was instrumental in building and managing its biopharma investment banking business, and previously held the same position at Stifel. Earlier in his career, Timothy was a key member of the Healthcare Group at Cowen and the Mergers & Acquisitions Group at KeyBanc Capital Markets. He earned his M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and his B.S. in Economics at Duke University.

“Timothy’s vast experience working with emerging biotechnology companies to guide their financial strategy is the perfect addition to our management team. He will help us shape the next stage of our corporate development and prepare Invectys for advancing our innovative HLA-G platform programs into the clinic,” said Praveen Tyle, Ph.D., President, CEO and Board member of Invectys Inc. “We look forward to working with him.”

About Invectys

Invectys, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company headquartered in Houston and dedicated to the development of a new generation of products for cancer patients, spun-out of the world renown Pasteur Institute, Paris. Invectys has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Invectys, SAS (Paris) which is focused on scientific research and innovation and Invectys USA, Inc. (Houston) which is directing the clinical development of the Company’s lead HLA-G product. Since 2010, Invectys has raised over $60 million in private funds to develop its two innovative platforms of immunotherapy products which target “universal” tumor antigens.

