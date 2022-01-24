INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX) on Behalf of Investors

BENSALEM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (“LMP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LMPX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 19, 2022, after the market closed, LMP announced that it would restate previously issued financial statements for the first three quarters of 2021 due to: “(i) the improper identification and elimination of intercompany transactions, (ii) incorrect estimates of chargeback reserves for finance insurance products, and (iii) certain financial statement misclassifications.”

On this news, LMP’s stock fell sharply.

If you purchased LMP securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

