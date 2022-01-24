IoT, Remote Monitoring Solutions Provider Acorn Reports Continued Growth, Strong Gross Margin and Business Momentum in Q1

Investor Call Today at 11am ET

Wilmington, Delaware–(Newsfile Corp. – May 13, 2022) – Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment, announced improved results for its first quarter (Q1’22) ended March 31, 2022 driven by increased hardware revenue and continued improvement in gross margin. Acorn will host a conference call today at 11:00 a.m. ET to review its results and outlook and to answer investor questions (call details below).

Summary Financial Results

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Q1’22 Q1’21 % CHG Hardware revenue $ 761 $ 697 9.2% Monitoring revenue 990 1,008 -1.8% Total revenue * $ 1,751 $ 1,705 2.7% Gross profit $ 1,258 $ 1,210 4.0% Gross margin 71.8% 71.0%



* All of Acorn’s revenue is derived from its 99%-owned operating subsidiary, OmniMetrix.

Non-GAAP Measure

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Cash-Basis Revenue

($ in thousands)

Q1’22 Q1’21

Total GAAP revenue $ 1,751 $ 1,705 Less:

Amortization of deferred revenue (1,504 ) (1,458 ) Plus: Sales recorded to deferred revenue 1,803 1,384 Total cash-basis revenue ** $ 2,050 $ 1,631 Year-over-year growth 25.7%



**See definition of non-GAAP measure below.

Jan Loeb, Acorn’s CEO, commented, “Despite various macro challenges, OmniMetrix generated cash-basis revenue growth of 25.7% in the first quarter, outpacing our 20% cash-basis revenue growth target for fiscal year 2022, driven by continued strength in hardware sales. Hardware sales are amortized over a three-year period for GAAP and thus increased only 9.2% on a GAAP revenue basis.

“Our hardware sales remained strong in Q1, as we continue to benefit from the sale of next-generation monitoring equipment to replace older units utilizing 3G technology. The end of 3G support by most wireless providers has necessitated the sunsetting of legacy monitoring units and benefitted the sale of next-generation monitors. This trend is having a short-term negative impact on monitoring revenue growth due to some related contract churn.

“Our gross margin ticked up to 72% from 71% despite increases in various costs to deliver our solutions. Next-generation monitoring equipment tends to carry higher margins due to creative enhancements that provide greater value to customers, as well as design improvements and production economies which reduce our unit costs. We also implemented a modest price increase last fall to partially offset rising costs.

“We generated strong operating cash flow of $221,000 in Q1’22, while also investing $159,000 in technology. This investment was primarily for a new Azure cloud-hosted environment that will offer us greater flexibility and enhanced performance as we grow and add connections.

“When considering our financials, it is important to note that we recorded no tax expense in Q1’22 or in fiscal 2021 as a result of Acorn’s over $70M of net operating loss (NOL) carryforwards. Our NOLs should largely shield the company from paying cash income taxes for the foreseeable future, providing a significant benefit to operating cash flow.

“Many of today’s challenges represent opportunities for OmniMetrix, as we enable more cost-effective remote monitoring of mission-critical equipment and systems, often in remote locations. Data and insights gleaned from monitoring also allow operators to improve their efficiency and bottom line through reduced downtime of commercial and industrial systems.

“As companies deal with rapidly rising labor and fuel costs, increasing environmental pressures and violent weather patterns, the value and return on investment of our solutions grows. OmniMetrix solutions reduce the amount of travel, people, time, emissions, costs and environmental impact involved in monitoring and maintaining equipment in the field.

“Given our leadership in the remote monitoring industry, we see substantial opportunities for growth in the under-penetrated commercial and industrial markets we currently serve, as well as in new adjacent markets. We also have the financial strength to support our growth as well as the potential for growth through partnership or acquisition.

“We have been successful so far in mitigating impacts from global supply chain issues by actively managing inventory of key components and inputs. As of today, we do not expect supply issues or rising costs to have a material adverse impact on our business, and we remain confident in our goal of 20% average annual cash-basis sales growth.”

Additional Financial Highlights

Revenue rose to $1,751,000 in Q1’22 from $1,705,000 in Q1’21, reflecting a 9% increase in hardware and accessories sales and a 2% decrease in GAAP monitoring revenue. The increase in hardware revenue was due to an increase in the number of TG-2 and Hero-2 units sold during the first quarter of 2022, offset by approximately $112,000 in revenue recognized in the first quarter of 2021 from the sale of custom TG Pro units that were monitored by the customer and thus the revenue was not deferred. Custom unit orders are designed to a specific commercial customer’s specifications and we did not have any custom unit orders in the three months ended March 31, 2022. Hardware revenue during the three months ended March 31, 2021, excluding the revenue from the sale of the custom units, was approximately $585,000; thus, the increase in hardware revenue excluding custom units was approximately 30%. The decrease in GAAP monitoring revenue was due to the impact of the connections that dropped off as a result of sunsetting 3G technology.

Q1’22 gross profit increased to $1,258,000, reflecting a gross margin of 72%, compared to a gross profit of $1,210,000 with a 71% gross margin in Q1’21. Gross margin improved despite increases in cost of sales, due both to the price increase implemented by OmniMetrix in September 2021 to offset increasing costs and to improved gross margin on monitoring revenue. The increase in gross margin on monitoring resulted from the successful negotiation with our carrier of a more favorably-structured cellular data rate plan for OmniMetrix’s business that was effective in March 2021.

Total operating expense increased 17% to $1,380,000 in Q1’22 vs. $1,184,000 in Q1’21, reflecting increases in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses. SG&A expenses increased $176,000, primarily due to an increase of $73,000 in personnel expenses, as well as to increased travel, trade show and corporate expenses, including audit fees. R&D costs increased $20,000 due to salary increases for the company’s engineering team effective September 2021 and expenses related to the continued development of next generation products and potential new product lines.

On a consolidated basis, the company generated an operating loss of $122,000 in Q1’22 versus operating income of $26,000 in Q1’21, with the loss due to higher operating costs, as described above.

Liquidity and Cash Flow

Consolidated cash was $1,784,000 at March 31, 2022, compared to $1,722,000 at December 31, 2021.

Cash generated from operating activities increased by $153,000 to $221,000 in Q1’22, as compared to $68,000 in Q1’21, primarily related to deferred revenue from sales in the current year period. The company invested $57,000 in inventory in Q1’22, following inventory investments of $381,000 in fiscal 2021. Inventory investments are part of a continued effort to mitigate procurement issues for key components and materials given global supply chain disruptions.

The Company also continued to invest in technology and software development, using $157,000 in Q1’22, following $317,000 of investments in 2021. The investments were primarily for the development and design of the company’s new Azure cloud-hosting environment and a new enhanced user interface for our customers, as well as other minor hardware and software upgrades. These investments create a more agile technology infrastructure for the company’s future growth.

Acorn reminds investors that its operations could be materially affected by continued supply chain disruptions, new outbreaks of COVID-19 or variants, and economic uncertainty, which could include material adverse impacts on the Company’s operations, financial position, cash flows and reported results.

About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com) and OmniMetrixTM (www.omnimetrix.net)

Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, a pioneer and leader in machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment. OmniMetrix’s proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable. The company monitors thousands of assets for customers, which include 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies. OmniMetrix solutions monitor critical equipment used by cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution and federal, state and municipal government facilities in addition to residential back-up generators.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that Acorn will be successful in growing its business, reaching profitability, or maximizing the value of its operating company and other assets. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect Acorn Energy’s business, including the business of its subsidiary, is included in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ACORN ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 1,751 $ 1,705 Cost of sales 493 495 Gross profit 1,258 1,210 Operating expenses: Research and development expense 198 178 Selling, general and administrative expense 1,182 1,006 Total operating expenses 1,380 1,184 Operating (loss) income (122 ) 26 Finance expense, net – (4 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (122 ) 22 Income tax expense – – Net (loss) income (122 ) 22 Non-controlling interest share of net income (1 ) (2 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Acorn Energy, Inc. shareholders $ (123 ) $ 20 Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to Acorn Energy, Inc. shareholders: Total attributable to Acorn Energy, Inc. shareholders $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Weighted average number of shares outstanding attributable to Acorn Energy, Inc. shareholders – basic and diluted: Basic 39,688 39,688 Diluted 39,688 39,861

ACORN ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

As of

March 31, 2022 As of

December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,784 $ 1,722 Accounts receivable, net 820 876 Inventory, net 674 617 Deferred cost of goods sold 851 799 Other current assets 208 229 Total current assets 4,337 4,243 Property and equipment, net 656 517 Right-of-use assets, net 374 399 Deferred cost of goods sold 797 714 Other assets 183 169 Total assets $ 6,347 $ 6,042 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 516 $ 457 Accrued expenses 227 164 Deferred revenue 3,652 3,541 Current operating lease liabilities 109 107 Other current liabilities 35 34 Total current liabilities 4,539 4,303 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue 2,040 1,852 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 308 336 Other long-term liabilities 13 12 Total long-term liabilities 2,361 2,200 Commitments and contingencies Deficit: Acorn Energy, Inc. shareholders Common stock – $0.01 par value per share: Authorized – 42,000,000 shares; Issued – 39,687,589 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 397 397 Additional paid-in capital 102,835 102,804 Accumulated deficit (100,757 ) (100,634 ) Treasury stock, at cost – 801,920 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (3,036 ) (3,036 ) Total Acorn Energy, Inc. shareholders’ deficit (561 ) (469 ) Non-controlling interests 8 8 Total deficit (553 ) (461 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 6,347 $ 6,042

ACORN ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows provided by operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (122 ) $ 22 Depreciation and amortization 20 18 Non-cash lease expense 29 29 Stock-based compensation 31 15 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 56 (39 ) Increase in inventory (57 ) (7 ) (Increase) decrease in deferred cost of goods sold (135 ) 61 Decrease (increase) in other current assets and other assets 7 (15 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue 299 (74 ) Decrease in operating lease liability (30 ) (30 ) Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses, other current liabilities and non-current liabilities 123 88 Net cash provided by operating activities 221 68 Cash flows used in investing activities: Investments in technology (157 ) (8 ) Other capital investments (2 ) – Net cash used in investing activities (159 ) (8 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Short-term credit, net – (149 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 62 (89 ) Cash at the beginning of the year 1,722 2,063 Cash at the end of the period $ 1,784 $ 1,974 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ – $ 4 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Accrued preferred dividends to former CEO of OmniMetrix $ 1 $ 1



Definition of Non-GAAP Measure

OmniMetrix monitoring systems include the sale of equipment and of monitoring services. The majority of the sales of OmniMetrix equipment do not qualify as a separate unit of accounting. As a result, revenue (and related costs) associated with sale of equipment are recorded to deferred revenue (and deferred charges) upon shipment for PG and CP monitoring units. Revenue and related costs with respect to the sale of equipment are recognized over the estimated life of the units which is currently estimated to be three years. In the rare instance that a specific sale of OmniMetrix equipment does qualify as a separate unit of accounting (the unit is custom designed and sold without monitoring), the revenue is recognized when the unit is shipped to the customer and not deferred. Revenues from the prepayment of monitoring fees (generally paid twelve months in advance) are initially recorded as deferred revenue upon receipt of payment from the customer and then amortized to revenue over the monitoring service period. Acorn has provided a non-GAAP financial measure of cash-basis revenue (sales) to aid investors in better understanding our sales performance. Acorn believes this non-GAAP measure assists investors by providing additional insight into our operational performance and helps clarify sales trends. For comparability of reporting, management considers non-GAAP measures in conjunction with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial results in evaluating business performance. The non-GAAP financial measure presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

