iQor Presents at NICE Interactions Live 2022 Event

iQor Director of Analytics Shares Best Practices on the Future of CX

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPOIndustry–iQor Director of Analytics Ada Smith will present at 3:00 p.m. EDT today at the NICE Interactions Live 2022 global virtual event. The free May 24-25 event features learning and networking opportunities with global CX leaders as well as a conversation with former President George W. Bush and a keynote address by Oscar-winning actor George Clooney.

As a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, iQor is a trusted partner to many of the world’s top brands. iQor’s CX experts optimize the customer experience journey and support the digital transformation of brands.

Focusing on the future of CX, Ada Smith will share best practices related to understanding and optimizing customer journeys in the contact center and beyond. In her session, she will discuss how iQor partnered with an airline client to improve efficiency with a voucher process. iQor harnessed NICE’s NEVA attended robotic process automation (RPA) platform to automate the voucher workflow and create an easy-to-train guided instruction for agents of any skill to complete the voucher process. The human and bot partnership resulted in 1,965 hours saved per year, a 29% reduction in handle time, and freed agents to focus on more revenue-generating tasks.

As a leader in digital CX, iQor earned the Judges Choice Award from NICE at the Interactions Live 2021 event for CX excellence in workforce management. The award highlights all-around excellence in CX, enabling digital fluency and artificial intelligence.

Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center—and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform and elevate every customer interaction. To register for the Interactions Live 2022 event, visit www.nice.com/websites/interactions-live.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 35,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

Contacts

Robert Constantine



SVP Marketing and Communications



[email protected]