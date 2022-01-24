IsoTruss, Inc. Expands Operations With New Facility in Philippines

Plant to Produce Innovative IsoTruss® Carbon Fiber Cell Towers That Compete With Steel Towers on Price for Telecom Infrastructure Market in Southeast Asia

SPRINGVILLE, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—IsoTruss, Inc., an engineering, design, and manufacturing services provider, today announced the opening of a new production facility in the Philippines to fabricate patented IsoTruss® carbon fiber cell towers that are competitive with steel towers on price.





The new plant will enable IsoTruss to build cell towers to meet the ever-increasing demand—driven by 5G–for sustainable telecom infrastructure. Lightweight, yet extraordinarily strong and durable, IsoTruss® cell towers can support telecom infrastructure providers seeking to implement seamless network and internet connectivity for enhanced mobile experiences, from social media, gaming, and healthcare to Smart Cities and the Internet of Things (IoT). The Global 5G Infrastructure Market is expected to reach $77.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 54.3%. *

Nathan D. Rich, CEO, IsoTruss, Inc., said, “We are excited to achieve this operational milestone, which marks a major step forward in our diversification through international market expansion, and underscores our commitment to sustainable infrastructure. Sustainability is now widely considered a strategic advantage for telecom infrastructure providers, beyond any compliance matters. This new facility will enable us to support our clients and their customers with cost-effective, eco-friendly IsoTruss® cell towers, and in doing so, will further accelerate our business growth.”

The 11,625 sq ft (1080sqm) one-story manufacturing facility is located in the Berthaphil VI Industrial Park, Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga, Philippines. The property is currently undergoing a complete renovation program, as IsoTruss repositions the facility for manufacturing, ramps up its production capabilities, and in preparation for shipments. Cell tower fabrication is slated to begin this month, with plans for the doubling of the enterprise’s workforce and manufacturing by the end of the year.

IsoTruss® lattice cell towers, fabricated with corrosion-resistant composites and fabricated utilizing patented IsoTruss® geometry, offer flexibility and modularity in structural design as well as superior wind resistance. IsoTruss® towers are engineered and tested to last at least 5 times longer than steel towers, which need to be replaced more often due to corrosion and other environmental factors.

Cromwell Wong, COO, IsoTruss, Inc., said, “Global 5G rollout has created great demand for sustainable telecom infrastructure, which is our competitive advantage over steel tower buildouts, especially as carbon fiber prices remain close to parity with steel prices. Plus, IsoTruss® towers are especially well-suited to hurricane/typhoon-prone regions. Having a strategically located plant in the Philippines strengthens our ability to ship throughout the region, to help preclude any potential supply chain bottlenecks.”

IsoTruss® carbon fiber cell towers are up to twelve times stronger than steel for a given weight, or as little as one-twelfth the weight for a given load, depending on the design for a site, and its specifications. In addition, IsoTruss® towers reduce shipping, installation, and equipment costs as compared to steel tower buildouts, which is especially cost-effective for densely populated urban centers, and in rural and remote areas. Consequently, the total cost of ownership (TCO) is lower, and on the environmental side, carbon dioxide emissions are reduced by 70% or more over the tower’s lifespan.

IsoTruss® Innovation

IsoTruss, Inc. is headquartered in Springville, Utah, at its Innovation Center for manufacturing and R&D. The enterprise continues to research and develop innovative designs utilizing the patented IsoTruss® family of composite material grid structures.

The IsoTruss® combines high performing continuous fiber (such as carbon, glass, aramid, and more) reinforced polymer composite materials with a very efficient geometry to allow those elements to carry the load efficiently, allowing extremely lightweight and extremely high performance.

“Our engineers are continuously evaluating and testing methods that can further reduce production costs, such as the use of faster curing resins, while developing additional efficiencies in our production processes aimed at further reducing carbon emissions to build the infrastructure of tomorrow,” added Rich.

IsoTruss, Inc. recently closed a Series A investment round, led by the S.G. Koenig Trust, which followed a $3 million seed investment round led by the Sojitz Corporation of Japan in October 2020.

Since 2019, IsoTruss, Inc. has received multiple funding awards totaling nearly $1 million combined from both the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), to support expansion of rural broadband, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), for research and development of a reinforced concrete foundation for telecom towers to increase resiliency to natural disasters.

With a global portfolio of more than thirty patented and patent-pending structural and composite material designs that protect not only the configurations but also the manufacturing processes, IsoTruss, Inc., is committed to building the sustainable infrastructure of the future through innovative solutions in engineering, design, manufacturing and construction.

For more information, please visit https://www.isotruss.com/faq or contact [email protected].

*ResearchAndMarkets

IsoTruss, Inc. | 2414 West 700 South, #100 | Springville, Utah 84663

IsoTruss Inc., an engineering, design, and manufacturing services provider, produces patented IsoTruss® lattice cell towers for the telecommunications industry. IsoTruss® cell towers, fabricated with composite material, are cost-effective, corrosion-resistant, sustainable, eco-friendly, and lightweight. Utilizing IsoTruss® Technologies, its family of patented, composite material grid structures, the enterprise offers R&D capabilities, applications, and solutions in telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace, civil infrastructure, energy, construction, leisure, and more.

Contacts

Media please contact:



Laura Hynes-Keller | LHK Communications, LLC | P: +1-212-758-8602 | E: [email protected]