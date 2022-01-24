James Campbell Company Announces Appointment of Cameron Nekota and Jim Sullivan to Its Board of Directors

HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–James Campbell Company LLC (JCC), a $4.8 billion, nationally diversified real estate company based in Hawaii, announced today that Cameron Nekota and Jim Sullivan have been appointed to serve on its Board of Directors, effective May 6, 2022.





“With more than 50 years of combined experience in both real estate and banking, we are pleased to welcome Cameron and Jim to our board of directors,” said Pamela K. Hamamoto, JCC’s Board Chair. “I am confident they will bring valuable insight and leadership as we continue to diversify and grow the JCC real estate portfolio.”

Cameron Nekota is an executive vice president and division manager at First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaii’s largest financial institution, where he is responsible for overseeing the commercial real estate portfolio. He also currently serves as president of the First Hawaiian Bank Foundation. Prior to that, Mr. Nekota served as vice president at D.R. Horton – Schuler Division; development project manager at James Campbell Company, LLC.; associate attorney at Imanaka, Kudo and Fujimoto; and deputy prosecuting attorney at the City and County of Honolulu.

He received his bachelor of arts degree in political science, with distinction, from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and earned his juris doctor from the University of Hawaii, William S. Richardson School of Law.

Jim Sullivan spent 26 years at Green Street Advisors, the preeminent independent research and advisory firm concentrating on the commercial real estate industry in North America and Europe. Throughout his career at Green Street, he served as managing director – head of North America REIT research and as president of the Advisory Group providing strategic advice to commercial real estate owners and investors around the world. Prior to his retirement in 2020, he took on the role as senior advisor to Green Street’s research team.

He currently serves as an independent director for Bixby Land Company, a private real estate company headquartered in Newport Beach, California. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Duke University, and an MBA in finance and real estate from Columbia University.

The James Campbell Company LLC is a private, Hawaii-based, and nationally diversified real estate company with properties in Washington, D.C. and 12 states across the U.S. Its affiliate, Kapolei Properties LLC focuses on the development of the City of Kapolei.

