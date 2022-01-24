KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Three New-home Communities in the Highly Desirable and Thriving Valencia Master Plan

Homebuilder’s Sage, Vesper and Crimson communities feature spacious single-family homes, paired homes and townhomes that offer a vibrant lifestyle in a prime Los Angeles County location.





VALENCIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of three new-home communities in the highly desirable Valencia® master plan in Valencia, California. Sage, Vesper and Crimson feature spacious single-family homes, paired homes and townhomes in Valencia’s scenic high country. The new neighborhoods are situated just off West Magic Mountain Parkway near the Interstate 5 and Highway 126 interchange, providing easy access to the area’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at Westfield Valencia Town Center. The three communities are also minutes to outdoor recreation, including hiking/biking trails and several popular golf courses. Additionally, the new neighborhoods are convenient to the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area, popular beaches and other attractions.

Valencia is an exciting and thriving master plan with several new amenities, including a pool with cabanas and lounge areas as well as open space and walking trails. Future planned amenities will include shops, restaurants, additional pools and over 30 miles of interconnected trails and multimodal pathways to explore by foot, bike or Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEVs). Homeowners will also enjoy 10,000 acres of parks and open space and schools in the popular Newhall School District.

The single-family homes at Sage at Valencia showcase desirable design characteristics like open kitchens and great rooms perfect for entertaining, generous bedroom suites with retreats, walk-in closets and ample storage space. The community offers one- and two-story floor plans that feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 2,300 to 2,800 square feet. Pricing begins from low $1M.

Vesper at Valencia offers a selection of paired homes that blend attractive design features like beautiful kitchens and large bedroom suites with walk-in closets as well as loft spaces and covered patios. The community’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,700 to 2,200 square feet. Pricing begins from the low $800,000s.

The beautiful new townhomes at Crimson at Valencia offer spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites and optional downstairs bedrooms or dens. The community’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,800 to 2,000 square feet. Pricing begins from the mid $700,000s.

“Our three new communities, Sage, Vesper and Crimson, feature spacious single-family homes, paired homes and townhomes in a picturesque setting that offer a wide selection of floor plans. The new neighborhoods are compelling additions to the highly desirable Valencia master plan, which showcases several family friendly amenities, including a pool with cabanas and lounge areas as well as open space and walking trails,” said Keltie Cole, President of KB Home’s Los Angeles and Ventura County division. “The new communities are also convenient to Interstate 5 and Highway 126, providing access to the Los Angeles metropolitan area’s major employers and attractions. As with other KB Home communities, Sage, Vesper and Crimson provide home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Sage, Vesper and Crimson sales offices and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from low $1M, low $800,000s and mid $700,000s, respectively.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable, and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

Contacts

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home



925-580-1583



[email protected]