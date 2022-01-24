KBRA Releases Auto Loan ABS Indices for April 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KBRA releases its auto loan ABS indices for April 2022, providing monthly credit trends across securitized prime and non-prime auto loans.

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

