KBRA Releases Research – RMBS Trend Watch: The Evolving RMBS Landscape in 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KBRA releases its RMBS Trend Watch, covering updates on key RMBS market and performance themes as of year-to-date (YTD) 2022. In addition, we focus on changes to non-qualified mortgage (NQM) structural features and credit enhancement via excess spread.

Key Takeaways

YTD 2022 Issuance Volume: Q1 2022 issuance was at almost $43 billion, the second-highest post-GFC quarter ever, and higher than our Q1 2022 forecast of approximately $37 billion.

Q1 2022 issuance was at almost $43 billion, the second-highest post-GFC quarter ever, and higher than our Q1 2022 forecast of approximately $37 billion. 2022 Issuance Expectation : KBRA expects Q2 2022 to close at approximately $38 billion, and Q3 to decrease further to $29 billion across the prime, non-prime, and credit risk transfer (CRT) segments because of rising interest rates and an unfavorable spread environment for issuers. We continue to expect 2022 to close as a record post-GFC issuance year, with over $131 billon in aggregate issuance.

: KBRA expects Q2 2022 to close at approximately $38 billion, and Q3 to decrease further to $29 billion across the prime, non-prime, and credit risk transfer (CRT) segments because of rising interest rates and an unfavorable spread environment for issuers. We continue to expect 2022 to close as a record post-GFC issuance year, with over $131 billon in aggregate issuance. Spreads: To date, issuance spreads widened rapidly for all sectors as supply and demand volatility hit nearly all-time highs.

To date, issuance spreads widened rapidly for all sectors as supply and demand volatility hit nearly all-time highs. Depressed Excess Spread in Non-Prime: In 2022, investors have broadly demanded wider spreads across RMBS sub-asset classes given expectations regarding extension, among other things.

In 2022, investors have broadly demanded wider spreads across RMBS sub-asset classes given expectations regarding extension, among other things. Moving Away From Modified Sequential: Prior to COVID-19, nearly all non-prime transactions were issued using the modified sequential structure; however, so far in 2022, the sequential structure has become much more prevalent—accounting for nearly two-thirds of YTD transactions.

Prior to COVID-19, nearly all non-prime transactions were issued using the modified sequential structure; however, so far in 2022, the sequential structure has become much more prevalent—accounting for nearly two-thirds of YTD transactions. RMBS 2.0 Credit Performance: YTD 2022 credit performance continued to show steadily improving conditions across all sectors.

YTD 2022 credit performance continued to show steadily improving conditions across all sectors. Surveillance Activity: As of YTD 2022, KBRA conducted surveillance reviews of 46 transactions, resulting in 1,116 affirmations, 115 upgrades, and no downgrades.

