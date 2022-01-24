KBRA Releases Research – The Labor Market’s Big Shift: Two Years of COVID-19

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–In this installment of our series on state employment, KBRA examines April 2022 national jobs data released on May 6, as well as March state-level jobs data.

The overall U.S. labor market has recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic. Jobs grew by 89,000 (0.06%) to 158.1 million between February 2020 and March 2022. While there remains a gap on a seasonally adjusted basis (654,000), the gap is closing compared to peak losses of 25 million between February and April 2020.

