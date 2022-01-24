KBRA Releases U.S. Bank 1Q22 Compendium

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases its First-Quarter 2022 U.S. Bank Compendium. The Compendium provides our latest view of the U.S. banking sector and analyzes the 1Q22 results of U.S. banks with KBRA long-term ratings. This edition includes a spotlight on the pronounced inflationary pressure on vehicle prices, as well as auto loan exposures among the KBRA-rated bank population. In addition, the Compendium includes our quarterly environmental, social, and governance (ESG) Bulletin, which features PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW; KBRA Senior BHC Rating: BBB+/Stable Outlook).

The Compendium includes 1Q22 summaries on all publicly traded U.S. banks in KBRA’s rated universe, focusing on key performance and credit metrics, along with medians of key ratios. The Compendium also includes the top 10 lowest cost deposit franchises, highest reserves to loans, and largest sequential changes in return on assets, net interest margin, net charge-offs, and nonperforming asset ratios. In addition, we provide a supplement with 171 debt issues—along with rating, amount issued, coupon, and maturity—among KBRA-rated banks.

Click here to view the report.

