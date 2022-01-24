King’s College International School Bangkok Selects Juniper Networks to Build an Experience-First Campus

With an AI-driven network, King’s College International School Bangkok creates enhanced in-person, online and hybrid learning experiences for its students

BANGKOK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that King’s College International School Bangkok (King’s Bangkok), a leading education provider for local and international students, has selected Juniper’s wired, wireless and security solutions to power its campus networking experience. With a secure AI-driven network, the school can provide enhanced teaching and learning experiences for staff and students, especially as onsite learning resumes and enrollment continues to grow.

As the first King’s College School Wimbledon International School in South East Asia, King’s Bangkok’s mission is to become one of Asia’s leading educational institutions. With almost 1,000 students on campus and growing, King’s Bangkok aims to develop independent enquirers by offering individualized care and a variety of experiences designed to help students excel. To deliver on its commitment to providing high-quality, innovative and secure learning for its teachers and students, the school partnered with Juniper to build a robust AI-driven campus network to enable rich and reliable digital learning experiences.

In line with its goal of creating a wireless-first network campus, King’s Bangkok has deployed Juniper Wireless Access Points along with the Juniper Mist Wireless Assurance service, providing staff, students and guests with access to seamless high-speed and reliable connectivity anytime, anywhere. Juniper’s EX3400 and EX2300 Ethernet Switches, as well as the Juniper Mist™ Wired Assurance service, underpin this connectivity by bringing insight into user and device experiences while simplifying the management and operation of the wired network. This helps the school meet the demands for increasing numbers of connected devices and network bandwidth demands as more students access digital learning tools across the campus.

To better support the school’s lean IT team, the Juniper Mist Cloud Services will streamline the deployment and management of King’s Bangkok campus fabric, while Mist AI simplifies operations and improves visibility into the performance of connected devices. This is significant to King’s Bangkok, which could see up to thousands of connected devices from mobile phones to tablets to laptops at once.

The campus is also required to comply with GDPR and PDPA laws from the United Kingdom and Thailand respectively, making data protection the utmost priority. King’s Bangkok places a huge emphasis on safeguarding its students from malicious websites and content. The deployment of Juniper’s SRX1500 Services Gateway will serve as the campus’ perimeter firewall, supporting next-generation firewall capabilities.

With a secure, high-performance network powered by automation and Mist AI, King’s Bangkok has solidified its position as a leading education provider in Thailand, providing students, staff and guests with seamless connectivity around campus.

Supporting Quotes:

“Through our partnership with Juniper Networks, King’s Bangkok is able to deliver on our commitment to providing innovative and secure learning experiences for our students and teachers. Our school aims to be forward thinking and Juniper, with its cloud and AI-driven solutions, offers our IT team more flexibility and ensures always-on wireless connectivity throughout the campus. As we anticipate the school’s enrollment to grow over the next few years, we are confident that Juniper has helped us build a scalable network that will only continue to create superior digital learning experiences for Thailand’s brightest minds.”

– Dion Norman, Director of Information Communication Technology, King’s College International School Bangkok

“We are honored that King’s College International School Bangkok has chosen Juniper to deliver a world-class education experience in this vibrant and rapidly developing nation. With AI-driven automation and insight, the school’s IT team can focus on priority tasks allowing for more seamless and cost-effective IT operations. We are confident that our experience-first approach to networking will accelerate the school’s AI-driven enterprise journey, all while ensuring that teachers and students receive the best possible education experience.”

– Perry Sui, Senior Director, ASEAN & Taiwan, Juniper Networks

