Kofax Celebrates its Annual Partner Awards

London, UK – 11th May, 2022 Kofax®, – a leading supplier of intelligent automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces its Partner of the Year Awards. Arondor, Palette and Xerox were recognized at Kofax’s annual partner event, held virtually.

The Kofax Global Partner Program includes more than 850 partners in over 90 countries who leverage Kofax’s software products to offer many value-added, industry-leading solutions and related services and support to address customer needs. The broad reach of the partner community extends and enhances Kofax’s market coverage and installed base of over 25,000 global customers.

“Kofax’s Partner Awards showcase our robust and thriving community of innovation and select partners that have risen to the top by pushing the automation envelope,” says Chris Strammiello, Senior Vice President of Channel Sales at Kofax. “We’re extremely proud to congratulate this year’s winners and finalists, and look forward to continuing to work with them to further strengthen our global partner program.”

Annual Partner Award Winners

Solution of the Year : The Solution of the Year award goes to Arondor, which drives digital transformation and innovation for customers leveraging the full power of the Kofax Intelligent Automation Platform. The other finalists in this category were Connect Solutions and ImageTech.

: The Solution of the Year award goes to Arondor, which drives digital transformation and innovation for customers leveraging the full power of the Kofax Intelligent Automation Platform. The other finalists in this category were Connect Solutions and ImageTech. Deal of the Year : The Deal of the Year award winner is Palette Software, which closed the largest partner-led sale of Kofax software delivered in terms of the booking amount. Xerox was also a Deal of the Year finalist.

: The Deal of the Year award winner is Palette Software, which closed the largest partner-led sale of Kofax software delivered in terms of the booking amount. Xerox was also a Deal of the Year finalist. Partner of the Year: The Partner of the Year recipient is Xerox, which showed remarkable growth in 2021 – a truly impressive 30 percent year-over-year increase on top of a historical revenue stream that was already producing millions of bookings. VISEO was also a finalist in this category.

Kofax enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™—today. Our Intelligent Automation software platform and solutions digitally transform content-intensive workflows.

