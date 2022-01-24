Komodo Health Platform Accelerates Real-World Evidence For Life Sciences

New Research Published at ISPOR Demonstrates Power of Komodo’s Technology and Insights to Advance Real-World Evidence and Health Economics and Outcomes Research

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at the 2022 International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) global conference, Komodo Health showcased how its technology platform is powering the next generation of real-world evidence (RWE) research. With advanced analytics and technology applications like Sentinel, the company is partnering with a growing number of healthcare and Life Sciences companies to generate the industry’s most robust and nuanced insights, and drive a deeper understanding of the clinical and economic value of therapies.

In several new studies published at ISPOR, Komodo Health customers like Veradigm, Cerner, Trinity Life Sciences, and Pfizer have published studies powered by Komodo’s platform to advance the industry’s understanding of patient experiences and treatment patterns. For example:

Veradigm Life Sciences and Madrigal Pharma explored the epidemiology of NASH using linked data sources to better understand the association between CVD risk and fibrosis stages for NASH patients.

Cerner Enviza (formerly Kantar Health) and Harvard Medical School studied the potential link between a common osteoporosis medication and COVID-19 risks.

Trinity Life Sciences tracked the real-world use of cell and gene therapy — a novel oncology treatment whose complexity makes it difficult to identify within traditional, siloed real-world data sources.

Pfizer used Komodo's platform to elucidate the real-world treatment patterns of monoclonal antibody therapies in cancer patients.

“Real-world evidence is foundational for generating information about the risks, benefits, and costs of different treatment options available in a therapeutic area,” said Aswin Chandrakantan, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Komodo Health. “Komodo’s continued advancement of our foundational Healthcare Map and RWE applications across Life Sciences are helping our customers drive down the cost burden on the healthcare system by delivering the right treatment to the right patient more efficiently.”

Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) is one of the fastest-growing areas within Life Sciences, providing critical insight on the value and effectiveness of treatments for pharmaceutical companies and healthcare payers. Using Komodo’s technology platform, Life Sciences innovators are able to quickly drive new therapies into the market and generate novel insights on the real-world impact of therapeutic and medical products by accessing the industry’s most comprehensive resource for research-grade real-world data.

With Komodo, customers can leverage patient-centric intelligence from the company’s multidimensional view of U.S. healthcare encounters for 330 million Americans, which serves as the backbone for producing high-quality research and evidence on disease burden and healthcare outcomes. This Healthcare Map of insurance claims, electronic health records, diagnostic tests, and demographic data includes one of the largest open- and closed-claims dataset in the U.S., with more claims captured per patient and longer continuous enrollment than any other resource available today. In addition to highly connected patient insights from diversified sources, the ability to link de-identified, proprietary, and third-party data to insights from its Healthcare Map is helping unlock a range of rich insights and research to close gaps in care, address unmet patient needs, and streamline clinical development efforts to deliver life-saving therapies to appropriate patients.

Leaders from Komodo Health will also be presenting onsite at ISPOR, as part of two panel discussions during the 2022 conference:

In addition to partnering with Life Sciences organizations of all sizes to generate more impactful HEOR and RWE, Komodo is also powering pivotal research and helping customers uncover crucial findings that are being published in a range of top-tier peer-reviewed journals.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics by pairing the industry’s most complete view of patient encounters with enterprise software and machine learning that connects the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payer, provider, and developers, we help our customers unearth patient-centric insights at scale — marrying clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help the enterprise create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit komodohealth.com.

