Kubecost Launches 1-Click Request Sizing to Automatically Optimize Kubernetes Clusters and Eliminate Wasted Spend

Teams using Kubecost for Kubernetes optimization now have a fast, easy, and automatic way to apply container request right-sizing recommendations across their clusters

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kubecost , a solution for monitoring, managing, and optimizing Kubernetes spend at scale, today announced its newest feature for quickly and effectively eliminating unnecessary Kubernetes overspend: 1-Click Request Sizing .

Teams using Kubernetes often over-request resources because they are not familiar with the live performance profile of their containers. By erring on the side of caution when it comes to requested CPU and memory, teams substantially overpay for infrastructure resources that simply go to waste. At the same time, under-provisioning is also a risk, leading to CPU throttling or out-of-memory errors if resources run out.

Kubecost has long offered its Request Sizing dashboard—one of its most popular optimization features—for identifying over-requested resources and making recommendations to right-size per-container requests. This feature leverages real-world usage data from live containers in the user’s cluster to make recommendations and accurately estimate the cost savings that rightsizing will deliver. However, leveraging this feature had previously required teams to manually update their YAML requests and align Kubernetes resource usage with Kubecost’s recommendations, or to develop integrations with their CD tool of choice.

Now with the launch of 1-Click Request Sizing, Kubecost directly enables teams to apply its container request right-sizing recommendations easily and automatically, simply by pressing a button. Kubecost collects the usage profiling data required to estimate containers’ true resource needs, and makes this information available via a Request Sizing Recommendations page. That page features an “Automatically implement recommendations” button, bringing teams just a click away from solving their over-provisioning issues. This tool also enables users to quickly filter recommendations (for example, to a specific namespace), and apply recommendations to only that filtered set. Kubecost resizes container requests at the controller level (e.g. Deployments, DaemonSets), preparing users to move forward with more optimized Kubernetes environments.

“Getting Kubernetes resource allocations right—and doing so without wasting huge amounts of money or starving containers for resources—is a daunting challenge within many cloud-native environments,” said Stacy Tumarkin, Head of Operations, Kubecost. “We’re proud to help teams manage this careful balancing act with just a click of a button. With 1-Click Request Sizing, every Kubecost user has a quick, easy, and automatic solution for getting their provisioning right, eliminating stress and further optimizing their Kubernetes-related cloud costs.”

Learn more about 1-Click Request Sizing here: https://blog.kubecost.com/blog/one-click-request-sizing

About Kubecost